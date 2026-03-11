Jeremy Doku is attracting interest from one of LaLiga’s biggest sides ahead of the summer transfer window, and TEAMtalk understands that the Manchester City winger is planning to seek assurances about his long-term role at the club.

Doku remains highly regarded at Man City, but the 23-year-old Belgium international winger is still not viewed as one of the first names on the teamsheet and competition for attacking places has intensified.

Man City strengthened their forward options in the winter transfer window with the signing of winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, while highly-rated attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki also joined in the summer, further increasing the competition for minutes in Pep Guardiola’s attacking ranks.

TEAMtalk can now reveal that Doku, who is under contract at Man City until 2028, is scheduled for talks with the Premier League club this summer regarding a possible new deal.

However, sources indicate the winger has concerns about his role and wants clarity over his future before committing.

Those close to the player are aware that interest could materialise if uncertainty over his situation continues.

Doku joined Man City from Rennes in the summer of 2023 for £55.5million (€64.2m, $74.5m).

The explosive winger, who has dazzled the Etihad Stadium faithful with his pace and dribbling, has scored 17 goals and given 32 assists in 116 matches in all competitions for Man City so far in his career.

Atletico Madrid want Jeremy Doku

TEAMtalk understands that Atletico Madrid are among the clubs keeping a close watch on developments regarding Doku.

The Spanish side are preparing for what could be a significant summer of change in their forward line.

There remains the prospect of losing star striker Julian Alvarez, while it is also far from guaranteed that veteran attacker Antoine Griezmann will remain at the club beyond the current campaign.

As a result, Atletico’s recruitment team have begun exploring a number of potential attacking reinforcements.

Sources have told us that Doku is firmly on Atletico’s shortlist, and we are told that they are not the only side to make enquiries.

For now, the focus will be on the discussions between Doku and Man City this summer.

The outcome of those talks could prove crucial in determining whether the Belgian winger commits his long-term future to the Premier League champions or becomes one of the more intriguing names to watch this summer.

