Arsenal AGREE record-obliterating transfer – Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal will complete by far the biggest sale in the club’s history within a maximum of 48 hours, according to Fabrizio Romano.

For all Arsenal have got right in the build-up to becoming the dominant force in England, selling well in the transfer market isn’t one of them.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains the club’s most lucrative sale to date, and his £35m transfer to Liverpool came almost a decade ago in 2017.

However, that record is on the cusp of being destroyed, with Arsenal set to sell Gabriel Martinelli to Saudi Arabian side, Al-Hilal.

Taking to YouTube early on Wednesday morning, the trusted reporter stated: “More contacts tonight to sign Ollie Watkins as new striker and Gabriel Martinelli as new winger. The Martinelli deal is very close, very, very close.

“So the expectation is for Al-Hilal to complete the agreement for Martinelli within 24 or a maximum of 48 hours.

“Because the agreement between the clubs with Arsenal is almost done, around €65m total package.

“Working now on player-club agreement with Martinelli, but the expectation is to get the deal done.”

Reporting on X soon after his video dropped, Romano provided a further update on the rapidly-advancing situation.

Arsenal verbally agreed Gabriel Martinelli sale

He wrote: ‘Gabriel Martinelli’s agent are in direct contact with Al Hilal again to close the agreement on personal terms and seal the move.

‘Arsenal are ready to authorise Gabriel [Martinelli] for medical after package over €65m verbally agreed with Al Hilal.’

€65m roughly equates to £55.6m at current exchange rate, meaning Arsenal are surpassing their old record by more than £20m.

The Brazilian’s departure could reinforce Arsenal’s desire to sign a superstar-calibre left winger in the final week of the window.

They’ve already banked the impressive Christos Tzolis, though he’s viewed as the direct successor to Leandro Trossard who joined Besiktas.

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Thus far, Arsenal have tried and failed to sign Morgan Rogers, Bradley Barcola and Vinicius Junior this summer. They also explored a move for Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz.

Alternatively, the Gunners could forego a blockbuster signing on the left side, with Eberechi Eze capable of competing with Tzolis on that flank.

Instead, another transfer record could fall, with Arsenal hoping to land Atletico Madrid striker, Julian Alvarez.

The Argentine is determined to leave Atleti, though as yet, his desire to join Barcelona is unwavering.

The issue for Alvarez is Atletico Madrid will under no circumstances sell their best player to a bitter rival like Barca.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal are prepared to bid €150m / £128m for Alvarez, which would make the frontman the most expensive player in British football history, surpassing Alexander Isak (£125m).

The Argentine’s camp are actively pushing the Arsenal option on the player, though as yet, he’s refusing to give up on his Barcelona dreams.

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