Brentford are close to finalising a deal for West Ham United left wing-back El Hadji Malick Diouf after lengthy talks over a transfer finally reached the advanced stages, TEAMtalk understands.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this month that the Bees were primed to seal a move for the Senegal star, and we can now reveal that negotiations are progressing towards a conclusion.

Diouf has made it clear to West Ham that he sees his future away from the London Stadium, and the 21-year-old is now closing in on his desired move.

The Hammers are understood to have agreed a package worth £35million guaranteed, with add-ons capable of taking the overall value of the deal beyond £40million.

It represents a substantial profit for West Ham, who only signed Diouf from Slavia Prague for around £19million last summer.

The Senegal international has made a strong impression since arriving in England, but his spell with the Hammers now appears set to come to an end after just one season.

Brentford to make Diouf the second biggest signing in their history

Brentford have been pushing hard to get the deal over the line and are increasingly confident that they can complete the transfer.

We understand the Bees are hoping to seal the agreement before their weekend trip to Leeds United, with the club keen to have clarity over the deal before travelling to Elland Road on Sunday.

Talks are continuing between the relevant parties, but there is now a growing belief that Diouf’s move to Brentford is approaching its final stages.

Once a deal is done for Diouf, and factoring in the add-ons, the wing-back will become the second biggest signing in their history, behind this summer’s £41m (€48m) capture of Mamadou Sangare.

We’re told Brentford’s model this summer has been to focus on quality over quantity, with Keith Andrews and Co believing their side has the capabilities of enjoying a strong season under the Irishman.

And the addition of the 21-year-old wing-back – who claimed five assists in 39 appearances for the Hammers – is seen as an ideal player for their system, proving strong competition for the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter and Rico Henry in the side.

Indeed, the focus at Brentford is purely on squad strengthening, not weakening, with Chelsea among the clubs told the Bees have no desire to sell a leading star.