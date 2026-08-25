Andrea Berta questioned over two BIG Arsenal transfer calls that will divide fans

Arsenal legend Alan Smith believes a section of the club’s fanbase are likely to be ‘disappointed’ if Gabriel Martinelli is allowed to follow fellow left-winger Leandro Trossard out the Emirates exit door this summer.

The Gunners have had a fairly quiet, albeit productive, summer transfer window to date, having signed Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, Christos Tzolis and goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer.

The reigning Premier League champions also activated their £35million option to snap up versatile defender Piero Hincapie on a permanent basis, after he impressed during his loan stint from Bayer Leverkusen.

In terms of outgoings, renowned sporting director Andrea Berta has overseen the departures of Jakub Kiwior, Christian Norgaard and Trossard this summer, with Martinelli poised to become the latest exit as he edges closer to a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal.

The Brazilian is now deemed surplus to requirements in the red half of north London, especially following the arrival of Tzolis, but Smith has questioned whether Arsenal fans will be happy to see the back of him.

Asked if the expected fee of around £58m for Martinelli would represent good value, Smith told Sky Sports: “They seem to still be looking for a left-sided player even though Tzolis has come in, but Trossard has left.

“£50m? It’s nothing these days, is it? You can get an average player… but Martinelli isn’t an average player.

“Martinelli has been very good for Arsenal over the years. He’s maybe lost his way a little bit.

“He’s only 25 so if he wants to leave which he probably does, if he thinks he’s not going to get the game-time… to go to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career, he might feel he can do a couple of years and come back, I don’t know.”

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Martinelli exit to spark ‘mixed reaction’

Martinelli has shown his worth for the Gunners over the years, having notched 62 goals and 36 assists in 278 matches since arriving at the club as an 18-year-old from Brazil in 2019.

And Smith believes his sale will bring about a mixed reaction from Arsenal supporters, adding: “For Al-Hilal, he’ll be a good signing.

“They say he’s a good lad, he always gives 100 per cent, good boy in the dressing room and everything so I don’t think there’s any question there character-wise.

“Arsenal fans are disappointed to see Trossard go and in a way I think Martinelli would be the same because he’s given a lot to the cause over the years.”

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