Liverpool transfer AGREED as decision made on signing new midfielder – top sources

Liverpool are about to part ways with yet another midfielder after Curtis Jones, and a top reporter has backed up our exclusive on the Reds’ plans regarding an arrival in the engine room.

Central midfield is a hot topic at Anfield right now, with Liverpool’s only viable defensive-minded option being Wataru Endo.

However, the Japanese veteran isn’t likely to be starting any matches ahead of the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai or Alexis Mac Allister any time soon.

And with Liverpool selling Curtis Jones to Inter Milan for a package totalling £30m, the situation had looked ripe for the Reds to sign a holding midfielder.

However, our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news earlier this week of Liverpool choosing NOT to add another body in midfield.

Instead, they’ve chosen to place greater faith in Trey Nyoni who’s now been promoted up to fourth choice in the pecking order.

Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and Mac Allister will battle for the two starting spots. Nyoni is fourth choice, with Endo providing further cover as the fifth man.

And according to The Athletic’s Liverpool expert, James Pearce, Liverpool’s plans to NOT sign a new midfielder are set in stone.

He wrote: “Despite the clamour for midfield reinforcements, which intensified after Sunday’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Newcastle, senior club sources say Liverpool’s focus remains on bolstering their attacking options out wide.

“They don’t intend to replace Jones, as they see teenager Trey Nyoni as ready to step up and play a bigger part this season.

“Unless there’s a change of stance, it’s only the forward line which will be strengthened.”

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Liverpool selling another midfielder

With no signing planned, it may come as something of a surprise to learn Liverpool are poised to offload another midfielder – Stefan Bajcetic.

Like Endo, he is a genuine defensive-minded option, though injuries have ravaged the Spaniard’s time in England.

The 21-year-old is in the final year of his contract and according to trusted reporter, Matteo Morreto, Bajcetic will return to former club Celta Vigo in a permanent switch.

A club-to-club agreement is in place, with Liverpool only due to collect a nominal sum. The bigger prize for the Reds comes in the form of a sell-on clause, which could prove lucrative down the line if Bajcetic gets his career back on track in Spain.

And according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, Celta and Bajcetic are now close to agreeing personal terms too.

“Celta Vigo are closing in on personal terms agreement with Stefan Bajcetic to join from Liverpool,’ Romano wrote on X.