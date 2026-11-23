Arsenal should replace struggling striker Viktor Gyokeres with the ‘outstanding’ Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to Theo Walcott, though Leeds United are taking steps to prevent any such exit.

Gyokeres has scored just twice in 15 matches for Arsenal so far this season. The Swedish international has lost his starting place to Kai Havertz and is mainly having to rely on substitute appearances for minutes, especially in the Premier League.

Gyokeres impressed against Slavia Prague in the Champions League earlier this month, yet Mikel Arteta still prefers Havertz as his main centre-forward.

Havertz is far better at dropping deep and getting involved in Arsenal’s play, while the German also makes those around him perform better.

Arsenal are searching for a new No 9 to replace Gyokeres, with Julian Alvarez and Eli Junior Kroupi two attackers they admire greatly.

But Walcott thinks the Gunners should pivot towards the in-form Calvert-Lewin, in a potential transfer talkSPORT call ‘blockbuster’.

Walcott told the radio station: “I look at someone like Dominic Calvert-Lewin. I think he’s been outstanding this year.

“He’s the kind of number nine Arsenal could do with in this moment of time.”

The pundit continued: “I think he’s (Gyokeres) suited for an old-school winger, not one of those inverted ones who delay the crosses.

“He wants to be in those areas; he wants to be that player to get on the end of things.

“I don’t think he times his runs, because at times, he’s not sure when the ball is going to come in, if it will come in.

“As well, the way he plays affects everyone. Arsenal are used to playing with a false nine, to then everyone changing their dynamic of playing. I think it really inhibits the way Arsenal play.

“And I do like Havertz, but I do feel like there’s a position up for grabs.”

Calvert-Lewin has truly stepped up his game over the last two seasons, while also managing to stay fit.

He notched 14 goals in 35 league appearances last term and has hit five goals in 11 Prem outings already this campaign.

Arsenal searching for new striker

Manchester United will be on the lookout for a new striker in January and shortlisted Calvert-Lewin as a target in October.

But it emerged on October 30 that the Englishman had decided to extend his contract with Leeds rather than move to Old Trafford.

If Leeds manage to tie Calvert-Lewin down to fresh terms, then that would make it far harder for Arsenal to act on Walcott’s suggestion and sign the forward.

We revealed on November 3 that Bournemouth ace Kroupi is flattered by Arsenal’s interest in him.

We understand Bournemouth will not sell the 20-year-old in January, which means Arsenal will have to wait until next summer before they can make him their new striker.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are serious about bringing in a dynamic Brighton star, as per a report.