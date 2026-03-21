Arsenal are ready to sanction the sale of Ben White this summer, and we can reveal the identity of the Brazilian ace who is fast emerging as a high calibre replacement.

Arsenal have stepped up their search for a new right-back ahead of the summer window, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Wesley Franca has emerged as a potential target after an outstanding season with Roma.

Wesley, 22, wowed with Flamengo at last year’s Club World Cup and since arriving in Rome, the €25m he cost looks money well spent.

Sources indicate the Gunners have been closely monitoring the Brazilian full-back’s development in Italy, where his performances have caught the attention of several top European clubs.

Arsenal’s growing interest comes amid plans to reshape their defensive options, with the club prepared to sanction the departure of £50m signing, Ben White, this summer if suitable offers arrive.

As a result, recruitment staff have been actively assessing alternatives. Among those under consideration are Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Nnamdi Collins (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Vanderson (Monaco).

However, Wesley is the latest name to be firmly added to that shortlist, with Arsenal impressed by his athleticism, attacking output and defensive maturity. With a fifth of the season still to go, Wesley has already scored four times for Roma thus far.

We understand that Everton are also keen admirers and would welcome the opportunity to bring Wesley to the Premier League.

Their chances could be boosted by their shared ownership structure with Roma, effectively making them sister clubs and potentially smoothing negotiations.

Despite that, Arsenal’s interest is significant, and the player is aware that attention from north London is building as the transfer window approaches.

Wesley’s rise has not gone unnoticed elsewhere either. We revealed at the turn of the year that Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Real Madrid have all been tracking his progress throughout the campaign.

Further underlining his rapid development, Wesley has been named in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil’s squad for the upcoming international friendlies against France and Croatia, which are set to take place in the United States and put him on course for a place at the World Cup finals.

With interest mounting across Europe and his profile continuing to grow on the international stage, Wesley looks set to become one of the most in-demand full-backs heading into the summer market and Arsenal are now genuine contenders to snap the Brazilian up.

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