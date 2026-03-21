Fabrizio Romano confirms second big star is sick of Man Utd and wants out

On the back of damning reports about a disgruntled midfielder, Fabrizio Romano has ‘guaranteed’ Joshua Zirkzee wants out of Manchester United too and there’s transfer interest from within the Premier League.

The appointment of Michael Carrick as interim manager proved a masterstroke for Man Utd, with the club’s ailing season quickly remedied by the 44-year-old.

United are on course to qualify for the Champions League, while Kobbie Mainoo has been brought back in from the cold and is on the cusp of signing a new and improved contract that’ll run until 2031.

However, United’s sparse fixture list this term has thrown up a problem or two, namely the lack of opportunities handed to high profile fringe players.

Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee – signed for a combined £87m – have barely featured. Against Bournemouth on Friday night, Ugarte was used only as a late substitute, while Zirkzee didn’t even make it off the bench.

A recent report from CentreDevils claimed Ugarte feels he’s ‘not valued’ at Old Trafford and a summer sale is now viewed as ‘increasingly likely’.

And according to the latest from transfer guru Romano, United fans shouldn’t be surprised to see Zirkzee depart too.

“Zirkzee was in a similar situation to Mainoo in January, also wanted to go on loan, but United decided to close the doors and keep Zirkzee,” began Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel.

“But at the end of the day Zirkzee is not playing that much. So in this case I can guarantee to you that the desire of Zirkzee is to change [clubs] in the summer transfer window. Zirkzee would welcome a transfer out of Man Utd in the summer window.”

Romano continued: “In the summer he’s expected to leave and go.

“There is interest from Premier League, there are some Premier League clubs already calling to understand if there is a chance to sign Zirkzee in the summer.

“But also Italian clubs. Italian clubs have always been around for Zirkzee. In January, Roma had been pushing, Juventus were keen as well.

“More clubs are now joining the race and Zirkzee is absolutely one to watch for the summer… and it’s already internally clear at Man Utd that Zirkzee wants to try something different after basically not playing this season.”

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