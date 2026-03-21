Cody Gakpo has genuine chances to leave Liverpool at season’s end with Tottenham among numerous clubs circling, and his sale would spark a DOUBLE winger coup at Anfield, with Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon in the sights.

Liverpool could be set for a significant reshuffle in their attacking ranks this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding that Gakpo is being actively offered to clubs across the Premier League and Europe by intermediaries.

Sources indicate that while Liverpool are not directly pushing the Dutch forward out of the door, third-party brokers are exploring potential destinations and gauging interest, with any concrete proposals expected to be relayed back to Anfield decision-makers.

Gakpo’s future has come into sharper focus amid Liverpool’s growing admiration for Anthony Gordon. The Liverpool hierarchy are understood to be open to reshaping their forward line, and would be willing to consider a scenario in which Gordon arrives as a replacement.

However, any potential move would be far from straightforward. Newcastle have made it clear thus far that they are not considering letting Gordon leave, and as TEAMtalk previously revealed, the winger does not have a release clause in the contract he signed in 2024 – meaning any deal would be entirely on Newcastle’s terms.

Despite flashes of quality, Gakpo has struggled to hit top form consistently this season, even after becoming a more prominent figure following the departure of Luis Diaz.

With expectations high, Liverpool are now weighing whether a change would better suit their evolving attacking setup.

Gordon, meanwhile, has only enhanced his appeal on Merseyside since leaving Everton. The winger has openly spoken about his boyhood support for Liverpool, reinforcing the narrative of a potential return to his roots, this time in red rather than blue.

Liverpool’s recruitment stance is also shaped by the emergence of highly-rated youngster Rio Ngumoha.

With Gakpo and Ngumoha already providing options on the left flank, the club are not currently planning to add a third player in that position unless there is an outgoing — further fuelling the possibility of Gakpo’s exit.

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Tottenham an option for Cody Gakpo

There is no shortage of interest in the Netherlands international. Bayern Munich were keen on signing him last summer before ultimately turning their attention elsewhere, while Atletico Madrid are among those to have registered fresh interest.

Interestingly, Gakpo’s situation could also attract attention from within the Red Bull network.

RB Leipzig are understood to be aware of his availability, with Red Bull’s global head of soccer Jurgen Klopp known to be a long-time admirer of the Dutchman’s qualities and potential. His presence within the group could yet play a role if Leipzig decide to enter the race.

In Italy, both Napoli and AC Milan are understood to be monitoring developments closely and could yet enter the frame if Liverpool signal a willingness to do business.

Closer to home, Tottenham Hotspur are also a possible option, as long as they successfully navigate their Premier League survival battle, as they are looking for a long-term option on the left side.

Right winger eyed too

Alongside developments on the left flank, Liverpool are also actively working on a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah on the right.

TEAMtalk understands that Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig has emerged as the strongest candidate to fill a potential gap on that side.

The Reds have already been made aware that alternative elite targets such as Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue are not currently attainable, forcing them to look at more realistic options in the market.

Another name firmly on their radar is Maghnes Akliouche of Monaco, who has recently been included in the France national football team squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup finals.

As things stand, no formal offers have been made for Gakpo, but with intermediaries testing the market and Liverpool simultaneously planning for both flanks of their attack, this is shaping up to be a pivotal summer at Anfield.

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