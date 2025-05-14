Andrey Santos and Christopher Nkunku are both being eyed by Arsenal for this summer

Arsenal are reportedly ‘hard at work’ to land a player Chelsea want to keep hold of this summer alongside one of his team-mates in a big double deal.

The Gunners have been no strangers to raiding Premier League sides for fresh talent in recent years. Current stars Declan Rice, David Raya and Ben White were all signed from within the English top flight.

It seems Arsenal are ready to use that formula again, but this time for a rival star – Chelsea’s Andrey Santos.

An April report suggested that the Gunners were among a large group of sides tracking the midfielder, and now, Le10Sport states they are ‘hard at work’ to secure the transfer.

It’s also stated a ‘match’ – presumably a battle – between the Gunners and Paris Saint-Germain is being organised behind the scenes for Santos.

PSG interest in the Chelsea man has been evident since before he even went to the Blues, and they are yet again said to be keen on Santos given he has nine goals and four assists in Ligue 1 this season.

But the report states it is ‘not certain’ that Chelsea will let their talent ‘slip away’ in the summer.

Chelsea ready to give Santos his chance

Santos is yet to play a game for Chelsea, signing in the summer of 2023 and going out on loan the following winter, to Nottingham Forest, before his current loan with Strasbourg.

TEAMtalk is aware that Enzo Maresca is ready to give the Brazilian his chance at Stamford Bridge. That said, if he does not get the playing time he wants, Santos would like to leave.

As such, Arsenal could either push for a player Chelsea want to keep, or benefit from a situation in which he is not playing and look to swoop.

In any case, the Gunners could land a duo of Blues stars this summer. TEAMtalk is aware that Arsenal are serious contenders for forward man Christopher Nkunku.

Bayern Munich are also stepping up interest, and the Frenchman is keen to secure regular football at his next club.

Arsenal round-up: Top target bidding farewell

Top Arsenal attacking target Nico Williams is said to have ‘begun to say goodbye to his team-mates’ with his next move believed to be in the Premier League amid the Gunners’ push.

Arsenal have also been told by Sporting CP that Viktor Gyokeres is ‘all theirs’ if they pay his release clause.

They’re also said to be willing to offer him £200,000 per week in order to lure him through the door of the Emirates.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are in a good position to keep William Saliba, as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly told new boss Xabi Alonso that the club landing the French defender is ‘impossible’.

