Arsenal told they must pay £50m to sign Bundesliga monster after stunning start

Arsenal are aware of a £50million price tag to land a Bundesliga striker who’s in serious form this season and has a lot of eyes on him as a result.

The Gunners wanted to improve their attack in the summer, and while they landed Christos Tzolis, he’s the only reinforcement they added in the final third. Attempts to sign Julian Alvarez, Vinicius Junior and Morgan Rogers all failed.

But while Arsenal were unable to make any ambitious moves in the summer, it’s believed they’re going to continue trying in the January window.

Amid a suggestion that Viktor Gyokeres’ time at the club won’t last much longer, Mikel Arteta’s side continue to be linked with strikers.

Per Caught Offside, they have watched Freiburg’s Igor Matanovic at times this season.

The 6ft 5in striker has a growing list of admirers, which includes the Premier League champions, as well as Chelsea and Manchester United.

In response to that, Freiburg would like to make good money and it is felt that the striker would command a £50million fee, which has risen from £30million in the summer.

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Igor Matanovic is going to ‘explode’

Per a source speaking to the Caught Offside, Matanovic could be in line for a tremendous season.

They’re quoted as saying: “Matanovic looks like someone who’s really ready to explode this season. He’s 23 now, entering his prime, and he knows clubs have been looking at him. He’d be open to moving to England if the offers come in.”

That explosion has already started. After the Freiburg man netted 15 goals in all competitions last season, he’s already well on the way to beating that.

After seven games this term, Matanovic has six goals and two assists.

His three goals in the Bundesliga leaves him just one below the leaders in the league, while he’s helped Freiburg to third in the table, with three wins and a draw.

Matanovic is felt to be a good alternative to Kai Havertz in the Arsenal attack, and they know what they must do if they want to land him.