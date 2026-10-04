Kenan Yildiz: Juventus reach decision on selling Turkey star to Arsenal as watershed moment claim emerges

Juventus will not sell Kenan Yildiz to Arsenal in the January transfer window, according to an Italian report, which has also revealed whether the Gunners would be able to bring the Turkey international star to the Emirates Stadium next summer.

On August 20, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported Arsenal’s desire to sign Yildiz from Juventus in the summer of 2026.

Arsenal made enquiries about a potential deal for Yildiz, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

The Premier League champions were willing to include Gabriel Martinelli in a swap deal for Yildiz, but the 21-year-old stayed at Juventus while the Brazilian winger moved to Al Hilal.

Arsenal, though, remain interested in Yildiz, with TuttoJuve reporting on September 7 that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta see him as part of their long-term players.

The headline in the Juventus-centric Italian news outlet stated: ‘Arsenal are not giving up on Yildiz and are considering a new attack’.

The report claimed that Arsenal ‘continue to monitor Yildiz closely’ and are ‘ready to make another attempt’ for the 21-year-old.

TuttoJuve has now brought an update on Yildiz, reporting that Arsenal, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all keen on the Turkish gem.

Juventus are not planning to sell Yildiz in the January transfer window, but if the Bianconeri fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, then a €100million (£85m, $112.6m) bid for the attacker could seal the deal.

DON’T MISS: Top 10 Arsenal signings in Premier League era ranked – two current players included; legends in top 3

Juventus will NOT sell Kenan Yildiz to Arsenal in January

TuttoJuve reported: ‘Juventus aren’t planning to sell Yildiz, but are doing exactly the opposite: they want to build a significant part of the new cycle around their number 10.

‘The recent capital increase of up to €250 million has also been interpreted as a means to ensure the company does not automatically have to sacrifice its best talent.

‘The scenario could be very different if Juventus were to fail to qualify for the Champions League again, losing crucial revenues for another season to support investment and wages.

‘It wouldn’t automatically mean putting Yildiz on the market, but faced with an offer higher than €100 million, the financial evaluations would inevitably become different.

‘Next summer could therefore become a watershed moment, especially if Yildiz returns from injury and definitively confirms his worth.

‘With the Champions League, Juventus will have all the tools to continue considering him unsellable; without the Champions League, faced with €100 million or more, Real Madrid and the other big clubs could turn a simple interest into a full-blown auction.’

Yildiz has been on the books of Juventus since 2023 and is under contract at the Italian giants until 2030.

The 21-year-old has scored 27 goals and given 21 assists in 132 matches in all competitions for Juventus so far in his career.

Yildiz is on the sidelines at the moment, as he is recovering from a fractured foot, which also required surgery.

The Juventus star is expected to return to action at the end of November.

READ NEXT: Ranking the 10 WORST Arsenal signings in Premier League history, including £72m flop