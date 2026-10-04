Massive Alex Scott transfer twist sees Euro giant accelerate interest for Liverpool, Chelsea target

Real Madrid are considering becoming involved in the race for Bournemouth star Alex Scott after watching the England international closely in recent weeks, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 23-year-old midfielder made his first start for England in the dramatic 7-0 victory over Croatia in Rijeka, in a game played behind closed doors with supporters unable to attend.

However, clubs and scouts were permitted to watch the match — and we understand Real Madrid were among those in attendance.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that one of the main reasons for Madrid’s visit was Scott, with the Spanish giants having already watched the Bournemouth star on multiple occasions.

We understand Madrid have seen Scott at least three times, including Bournemouth’s Europa League victory over Real Sociedad in Spain last month.

The Spanish giants are now considering whether to step up their interest in a player who has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most sought-after midfielders.

Scott is a long-term target for Chelsea, as we have previously revealed, and the Blues continue to keep close tabs on his progress. Liverpool, meanwhile, also hold significant interest in the talented midfielder.

While Chelsea remain at the head of the queue for the 23-year-old, Real Madrid’s growing interest could provide a significant new dimension to the race.

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Bournemouth standing firm in Scott chase

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are working to tie Scott down to a new contract and remain adamant that he will not be allowed to leave during the January transfer window.

The Cherries’ stance is not expected to prevent interest from continuing to build, however, with Scott’s performances increasingly attracting attention from Europe’s elite.

TEAMtalk understands Real Madrid could consider making a rival move for Scott in 2027.

The Spanish giants have increasingly turned their attention towards the Premier League over the past 18 months, with Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton among the players they have been impressed by.

Scott is now firmly on their radar too.

Madrid’s interest is particularly notable given their success in recruiting young English talent, with Jude Bellingham having established himself as a key figure at the Bernabeu and closing in on a new contract.

Scott’s ability to operate across midfield, combined with his technical quality and growing experience at the highest level, has made him an increasingly attractive proposition for the European champions.

However, Real Madrid are not the only club from outside England monitoring the situation.

We understand AC Milan have also been watching Scott, although the Italian giants recognise that his asking price already sits well above £75million.

That valuation puts Scott beyond Milan’s current financial reach and means only a handful of clubs outside the Premier League could realistically contemplate a deal for the Bournemouth star.

Chelsea, meanwhile, remain firmly interested and continue to monitor developments as Bournemouth attempt to secure Scott’s long-term future.

The Cherries’ determination to retain him beyond January means there is no expectation of a winter departure, but the growing interest from Madrid and other major European clubs could set the stage for a significant battle next summer and beyond.

Scott’s first England start has only heightened the attention surrounding him, and with Real Madrid now having watched him repeatedly, his performances are being scrutinised at the very highest level.

For Bournemouth, the priority remains keeping hold of one of their most valuable assets.

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For Chelsea and Liverpool, there is now serious competition from Madrid.

And for Scott, his emergence onto Real Madrid’s radar represents another significant step in what is becoming a rapidly accelerating transfer story.