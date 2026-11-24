On-fire Monza striker Gustavo Varela has reacted to speculation surrounding his future ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, amid strong links to Arsenal, amongst others.

The 21-year-old has been one of the most prolific forwards to start the 2026/27 campaign, having so far chalked up 13 goals in 12 games in competitions for the freshly-promoted Serie A side.

Varela was deemed surplus to requirements when he left Benfica last summer, having only ever made one senior appearance for the Portuguese giants.

Indeed, Monza coughed up just €2million (£1.7m), plus performance-related bonuses, to bring the Portugal Under-21 international to the Stadio Brianteo.

But his form to start the new season has attracted the attention of many of Europe’s top clubs, with our sources revealing earlier this month that the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea were all keeping tabs on Varela.

And now a fresh report from Varela’s homeland, via A Bola, has doubled down on interest from the Gunners and also namechecks Barcelona and Napoli as potential next destinations for Varela.

The report states that Arsenal are leading the Premier League charge for Varela, having ‘expressed an interest’ in the forward and were ‘one of the first to enquire’ about the player’s potential availability.

They view the Portuguese frontman an ideal replacement for Viktor Gyokeres, who has struggled to fully live up to expectations, following his £64m move from Sporting in 2025.

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Varela responds to Monza exit talk after hitting headlines again

On Monday night, Varela ensured he remained in the headlines once again with a superb brace in Monza’s 3-0 victory over Fiorentina. In doing so, he also became just the third player in the last 50 years to reach double figures in their first 11 Serie A outings.

“I can’t believe what I’m doing. I go home, close my eyes and I can’t believe it. Football is made of moments,” Varela told DAZN Italy following the victory.

On his brilliant flicked effort to complete his brace, Varela added: “It was pure instinct, it’s not something I practice.

“A very beautiful cross came in, I was close to the goal and I decided to try my luck. If you don’t try, you can’t do it, and it happened.”

As for all the speculation surrounding his future, after such an explosive start to the campaign, Varela appeared to indicate that he is no desire to be anywhere else at the current time.

He added: “I feel lucky to be part of this reality and I only hope to continue on this path.

“I pay no attention to the news. I only focus on what I have to do on the field. It’s normal, it’s part of football.

“I’m going through a great moment but a less good moment may arise tomorrow. That’s why I try to simply enjoy the present without paying attention to the news.

“Sometimes they speak well of me and sometimes they speak badly, but this is the world of football and I only think about what I have to do on the field.”

For their part, Monza are believed to have slapped an asking price of €40-50m (£33-42m) on Varela to try and keep suitors at bay.

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Benfica also did not insert a buy-back clause in their deal with Monza for Varela, although they will be entitled to 20 per cent of any future transfer fee for the striker.

The Primeira Liga club also have the right of first refusal should a bidding war begin for the player in 2027, although Varela currently remains under contract until the summer of 2030.