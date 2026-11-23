Arsenal are looking to strengthen their options on the left flank in the January transfer window, and reports suggest they’re ‘serious’ about signing Brighton & Hove Albion star Maxim de Cuyper.

The 25-year-old Belgian international has played a leading role in Brighton’s excellent start to the season, which sees them sit second in the Premier League table after 11 matches.

De Cuyper’s versatility is arguably his greatest asset. He has played as both a left-midfielder and left-back this term, contributing four goals and four assists in 17 appearances across all competitions so far.

His positive performances haven’t gone unnoticed. Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for De Cuyper, but it appears Arsenal are primed to join the race.

According to reports cited by German outlet 4-4-2, Arsenal are ‘seriously interested’ in the Brighton star and are considered major ‘contenders’ to sign him.

Roma are said to be the main competitors in the race, but Liverpool, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested.

But amid Arsenal’s interest, they will have to fight to lure De Cuyper away from Brighton in January.

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Arsenal big admirers of Maxim De Cuyper

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed in an update earlier this month that it would take a minimum bid of €60million (£50m, $66m) for Brighton to even consider selling De Cuyper mid-season.

The Seagulls paid €20million (£17m, $22.5m) to sign De Cuyper in the summer of 2025, and he has established himself as one of Fabian Hurzeler’s most important players.

His new valuation sits at the top end of prices for the game’s best full-backs, and is reflective of both his recent form and the length of his contract.

With Brighton currently competing near the top of the Premier League and hoping to go deep in the UEFA Conference League, retaining key players is a clear priority for the club.

Arsenal will therefore have to submit a bid of around £50million to stand any chance of signing De Cuyper, and given Brighton’s great start to the campaign, even that may not be enough.

We revealed earlier this month that Arsenal are indeed one of the sides interested in De Cuyper. However, no formal approaches have been made at this stage, and with the dynamic Belgian under contract until

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