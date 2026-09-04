Timeline for new Mikel Arteta contract revealed as Arsenal advance in talks for three more deals

Arsenal are working hard on a number of new contracts for their squad, but they are also ready to finalise terms with manager Mikel Arteta, TEAMtalk understands.

Arteta’s current deal expires at the end of this season and, as TEAMtalk has confirmed, talks over a new contract have been ongoing since January.

Arsenal accelerated discussions during the summer, although Arteta was keen for sporting director Andrea Berta and the club’s hierarchy to prioritise new deals for key members of his squad before turning their full attention to his own situation.

However, we can now reveal that talks have gone well and there is a growing expectation that an agreement will be in place by the September international break, which begins on September 25.

Arteta has been in charge at Arsenal since 2019 and is now the seventh-longest-serving manager in the club’s history, while he is also closing in on surpassing the number of games managed by legendary former boss Herbert Chapman.

The Spaniard has already taken charge of more than 350 games for Arsenal and boasts the best win percentage of any manager in the club’s history.

Arteta is currently the only Arsenal manager to have recorded a win percentage above 60%, with his figure narrowly ahead of Arsene Wenger. His continued success has made securing his long-term future a major priority for Arsenal, who are keen to ensure there is no uncertainty over the manager’s position as they continue to challenge for major honours.

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New Rice, Odegaard and Timber deals in the works for Arsenal

Arsenal are also making significant progress on several player contracts, with new deals for Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber all advancing alongside the negotiations with Arteta.

Those discussions form part of a wider contract strategy at Arsenal, with the club determined to reward the players and manager who are central to their plans while protecting the core of Arteta’s squad for the years ahead.

Arteta’s relationship with the Arsenal hierarchy remains strong and there has been no suggestion that his contract situation could affect his position at the Emirates.

Instead, the expectation is that the remaining details can be resolved in the coming weeks, with Arsenal now increasingly confident that Arteta will soon commit his future to the club.

The Gunners have got off to a perfect start as they look to defend their Premier League title this season.

Arsenal beat Manchester City 3-0 to lift the Community Shield and then defeated Coventry City and Aston Villa 3-0 and 1-0 respectively in their two first league fixtures.

Their match against Chelsea on Sunday is a bigger test, but one thing is certain, the club is fully behind Arteta as they aim for another trophy-winning campaign.

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