HUGE Hugo Ekitike Liverpool decision emerges as Andoni Iraola makes THREE conclusive calls

Liverpool have decided to include Hugo Ekitike in their Champions League squad, but Reds manager Andoni Iraola has omitted two major senior players.

Ekitike has been on the sidelines for Liverpool since suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon back in April.

The France international striker underwent successful surgery and is now in the process of recovering to full fitness.

Liverpool’s official website reported on September 3 that the club have set no timeframe for the return of Ekitike from his long-term injury.

However, Iraola seems to be confident that the striker will be back to play a role for Liverpool in the League Phase of the Champions League.

As reported by BBC Sport, Liverpool manager Iraola has included Ekitike in his 25-man Champions League squad.

Liverpool’s final League Phase game is against RC Lens at Anfield on January 27.

Ekitike’s inclusion suggests that Iraola believes that the French striker will be available by then.

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Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo omitted

Iraola, though, has decided to leave winger Federico Chiesa and defensive midfielder Wataru Endo out of his 25-man squad for the Champions League.

Chiesa is injured at the moment, but the Italian winger is expected to return to training after the international break in September.

Endo is fit and available, but Iraola clearly does not fancy him, thus his exclusion.

Both Chiesa and Endo are unlikely to get much playing time for Liverpool in domestic competitions, and their futures at Anfield look bleak.

Iraola’s decision on Chiesa and Endo comes after former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher brutally claimed that neither player will get much playing time this season.

Carragher said on The Overlap: “Liverpool have got two players in the squad who are never going to play.

“And there are all these quotas, you can only have 17 players and all that.

“They have got Chiesa and Endo.

“It’s like they are never going to kick a ball.

“Endo should have been moved on.

“He has done great, a bit of a cult hero.”

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