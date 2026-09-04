Tottenham summer deals BETTER than Arsenal and Liverpool – top source

According to The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur have had a better summer in terms of signing players than Arsenal and Liverpool.

Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool were all busy in the summer transfer window.

While Arsenal are aiming to retain the Premier League title they won last season, Liverpool, under new manager Andoni Iraola, are looking to become the champions of England.

As for Tottenham, the north London club’s main objective this season is to end up in the Champions League places in the Premier League table.

According to The Athletic, Spurs have had a better transfer window than both Liverpool and Arsenal.

The reputable publication has ranked Tottenham 10th in terms of the Premier League clubs having the best window, with manager Roberto De Zerbi having signed the likes of Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

The report has stated: ‘For those of us old enough to remember the Daniel Levy era, Tottenham spending north of £300m on 10 players in a single transfer window is quite disorienting.

‘They have clearly enhanced parts of their squad, with Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke surely more reliable than Cristian Romero, Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes obvious upgrades in midfield and the double swoop from Manchester City, Omar Marmoush and Savio, also potentially pretty exciting.

‘And yet, you’re also left with a nagging sense that despite having spent a quarter of the cost of their stadium, they’re still left without a reliable goalkeeper or centre-forward.

‘Plus, the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk feels a bit weird, as does selling Kevin Danso and replacing him with Tosin Adarabioyo.’

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Arsenal and Liverpool have had worse transfer windows

The Athletic has ranked Arsenal 11th and Liverpool as low as 15th.

The report has noted about Liverpool: ‘A baffling summer at Anfield, in which they became fixated on some areas of the pitch and entirely neglected others.

‘Bradley Barcola is the headline addition, a deal that could end up costing an astonishing £120m ($162.4m), while Ronald Araujo is a sensible enough stop-gap in defence, taking the heat slightly off the impressive-looking Jeremy Jacquet.

‘But the entire right side of their team seems to have been ignored: until Conor Bradley returns from injury, they don’t have a single specialist down that flank, with Jeremie Frimpong more of a wing-back than a real defender, and all of their four wingers are more comfortable on the left.

‘And then there’s midfield, which has looked remarkably open so far and could really have benefited from a proper No 6; Andoni Iraola disagrees, so the next few months will be a test to see if he is right.’

Regarding Arsenal, the publication observed: ‘It’s tricky to assess Arsenal’s transfer window.

‘On the one hand, their already strong defence and midfield was strengthened with the signings of Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa, so you can’t see them losing too many games.

‘But at the same time, their attack is now weaker — or at the very least not stronger.

‘They sold three attackers and brought in one, and Christos Tzolis has looked great so far, but they didn’t get the big ‘difference-maker’ that most people seem to think they need.

‘Admittedly, players of that calibre are extremely tough to find and even tougher to sign, but after spending a good amount of time chasing Vinicius Jnr and Julian Alvarez, it’s hard not to be slightly underwhelmed.’

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