Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be disappointed to learn about the imminent announcement on Harry Kane’s future at Bayern Munich.

On August 10, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are among the clubs keen on Kane.

Kane is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season.

Sources have told us that Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe is a huge fan of Kane and would love to bring him to Old Trafford.

We understand that Man Utd are willing to consider a deal for the former Tottenham Hotspur striker.

Ratcliffe is an admirer of the England international striker, who is one of the best players on the planet and is world class.

Bailey, though, reported at the time that Kane wants to stay at Bayern.

We understand that Bayern are ready to offer the 33-year-old striker a new three-year contract.

It has now emerged in the German media that an announcement on the future of Kane will be made next month.

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Harry Kane to Man Utd NOT happening

Bild journalist Christian Falk has reported on his website, CFBayernInsider: “Harry Kane was our winner of the football star of the year at the Sport Bild Awards.

“The England striker was at the Zoom call live, while his father, Pat, attended the ceremony at the Fischauktionshalle in Hamburg.

“I talked with Herbert Hainer, the club president, about the situation and everyone was saying, ‘relax’; everyone thinks a new contract will just be a matter of time.

“There are a few questions around contract talks that have to be cleared but everyone is confident that things will work out.

“I think in the next month – absolutely this year, not next year – we’ll see a contract announcement.

“I’m really sure that Kane will put pen to paper on an extension this side of 2026.

“Then, Harry Kane is off the market for every other club for a long time.

“Sorry again to his long-time admirers, Manchester United!”

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