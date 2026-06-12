Arsenal are closing in on a new contract for Mikel Arteta that will elevate him into the very highest bracket of world football managers, with TEAMtalk understanding the Spaniard is set to become the Premier League’s highest-paid head coach.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that talks over Arteta’s new deal have progressed significantly in recent weeks and there is growing confidence on all sides that an agreement will be finalised before the start of the new season.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, the Arsenal hierarchy have long been determined to secure Arteta’s future and reward the remarkable progress made under his leadership.

Now those plans are moving towards completion with the club’s owners, the Kroenkes, fully supportive of the plans.

Arteta’s current contract has just 12 months remaining and is worth around £10million per season, but his new agreement is set to see that figure effectively doubled.

The proposed package would move him close to the level previously occupied by Pep Guardiola, whose Manchester City contract was worth around £20million per year.

That equates to a package worth a staggering £384,000 a week.

Guardiola remains the Premier League’s highest earner until his departure from City officially takes effect on July 1.

After that, Arteta is expected to move to the top of the managerial pay scale in England, while also placing himself alongside the game’s elite coaches globally.

New Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso is also among the division’s top earners, with TEAMtalk understanding his salary is currently around Arteta’s existing terms.

However, Arsenal’s new offer is set to change that.

The club view the deal as a deserved reward for the transformation Arteta has overseen since taking charge in December 2019 and, with sources explaining as to why they feel the 44-year-old – who now boasts a 60.03% win percentage record – is worth every penny…

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New Arteta deal: Arsenal wowed by club’s progress

When he arrived, Arsenal were a club searching for direction after years of inconsistency. Under his stewardship, they have developed into one of Europe’s strongest teams and established themselves as genuine contenders both domestically and on the continent.

Last season represented the clearest evidence yet of that progress.

Arteta guided Arsenal to their first Premier League title since moving to the Emirates Stadium, ending a wait that had stretched 22 years.

The Gunners also came agonisingly close to making further history in Europe, narrowly missing out on their first-ever Champions League triumph after a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Those achievements, though, have only strengthened Arsenal’s belief that Arteta remains the perfect figure to lead the club into its next era.

Sources insist there has never been any concern internally about reaching an agreement, with both parties aligned on the long-term vision.

The new contract is expected to reflect not only what Arteta has already achieved, but also Arsenal’s confidence that their best years under the Spaniard may still lie ahead.

The club are continuing to invest heavily in the squad as they look to build on last season’s success.

Working alongside sporting director Andrea Berta, Arteta has helped assemble one of the most talented groups in European football and further reinforcements are planned this summer.

A marquee addition on the left side of attack remains Arsenal’s priority.

TEAMtalk understands a number of elite options are under consideration as the club assess the market, but sources indicate Arteta himself believes Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers could be the ideal fit for his evolving frontline. A new update on the England star has raised hopes that a £100m move could be on the cards.

Recruitment discussions are ongoing, and Arsenal remain active on multiple fronts, but securing Arteta’s future has always been viewed as one of the club’s most important pieces of business.

Now, with talks progressing smoothly and a record-breaking salary package on the table, Arsenal are edging ever closer to ensuring the man who restored them to the summit of English football remains at the helm for years to come.

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