Arsenal planning on stealing Bayern Munich wonderkid as key contract decision looms – Exclusive

Arsenal are keeping close tabs on Leonard Prescott’s situation at Bayern Munich, TEAMtalk can confirm, with the Gunners considering a move for one of Germany’s most highly-rated young talents.

The American-born goalkeeper, 17, is regarded as a generational talent in Germany after progressing through Bayern’s academy, but uncertainty over his future has alerted a growing number of clubs across Europe.

Prescott joined Bayern from Union Berlin in 2023, aged just 13, and has since developed a strong reputation within German football. He represents Germany at international level, qualifying through his mother, and is viewed as a player with a huge future ahead of him.

Prescott made the first-team bench for a Bundesliga fixture earlier this year at just 16, underlining the regard in which he is held at the German giants. However, he is still waiting to make his senior debut, and question marks over his long-term pathway are now becoming increasingly significant.

TEAMtalk understands that Prescott’s contract expires at the end of the season, with Bayern currently struggling to agree fresh terms with the teenager and his representatives.

A key issue appears to be the difficulty Prescott’s camp sees in identifying a clear route to regular first-team opportunities in Munich. Despite his considerable potential, the competition for places at Bayern presents a significant challenge as he considers the next stage of his development.

Manuel Neuer, now 40, continues to perform at the highest level, and the current expectation is that the veteran goalkeeper could retire next year.

However, Bayern already appear to have a succession plan in place, with 23-year-old Jonas Urbig viewed as a ready-made option to take over the gloves.

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Prescott camp fear for Bayern future amid Arsenal interest

That situation has raised concerns within Prescott’s camp about where he would fit into Bayern’s plans in the coming years.

With his contract running down and an agreement over an extension proving difficult to reach, rival clubs are monitoring developments closely.

A number of German sides are understood to be interested, while Chelsea, Tottenham and Juventus are believed to have been long-term admirers of the youngster.

However, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Arsenal have now joined the chase and could present Prescott with an attractive opportunity to accelerate his progress towards senior football.

The Gunners’ interest comes at a time when questions have emerged over the longer-term goalkeeping picture at the Emirates Stadium, following comments from current first-choice David Raya about his ambitions beyond Arsenal.

The 31-year-old has less than two years remaining on his current contract and recently admitted that he would welcome the opportunity to play in Spain’s top flight before bringing his playing career to an end.

Speaking to Marca, Raya said: “Yes, I would love to. I would love to try out LaLiga. For now, I’m very happy here [at Arsenal], but I would certainly like to experience the Spanish league.

“I think it’s a very competitive league. Perhaps, in the future, I could play for a Spanish club. I’m Spanish, and I’d love to play there – that’s for sure.”

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Raya’s comments do not suggest an imminent departure, with the Spaniard making clear that he remains happy at Arsenal. However, his desire to experience LaLiga at some point, combined with the time remaining on his contract, provides context for the club’s longer-term planning between the posts.

For Prescott, Arsenal could offer a different pathway from the one currently available at Bayern, although any move would depend on the plans presented to him and his representatives.

The north London side face competition for his signature, with interest from Germany, England and Italy giving the teenager several potential options as he weighs up his future.