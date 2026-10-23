Chelsea, Barcelona, Bayern Munich all want to sign player Tottenham just sold – Exclusive

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are all interested in signing a superstar-in-waiting who Tottenham might already regret selling, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Luka Vuskovic continues to attract attention from Europe’s leading clubs despite only joining Brighton & Hove Albion a few months ago.

The 19-year-old Croatian centre-back arrived on the south coast in a club-record deal worth up to £50 million from Tottenham Hotspur, following an outstanding loan spell at Hamburger SV.

He has since established himself as a regular starter in the Premier League, where his aerial strength, composure on the ball and physical presence have underlined his status as one of footballs most exciting young defenders.

Bayern Munich are among the clubs monitoring his progress most closely.

The Bundesliga champions tracked the defender during his time in Germany and were interested in him before his move to Brighton.

Sources suggest Vušković would be open to a future switch to the Allianz Arena, and there is a history of contact between the two. However, Bayern are not in a position to pursue him immediately.

Their centre-back options currently include Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Kim Min-jae and Hiroki Ito.

Only the sale of one or more of those players (most likely Kim or Ito) would create both the squad space and required for a serious move.

Chelsea, Barcelona also want Luka Vuskovic

Chelsea and Barcelona are also keeping a close eye on the situation sources state.

Both clubs have been named in as watching the Croatia international, with interest framed around a potential move next summer.

Wider speculation has occasionally linked Real Madrid and Liverpool, although these appear less consistent and have not been confirmed by sources.

No club have made a formal offer yet and any move would trigger competition from multiple elite sides.

Brighton are under no pressure to sell. Vušković is under contract until 2031 and has already become an important part of Fabian Hürzeler’s side.

The club’s track record of developing and eventually selling talent means they will be well prepared if serious interest turns to bids, but they view the defender as a long-term asset rather than a short-term profit opportunity.

For now, Vušković remains focused on his performances at the Amex Stadium, while Europe’s biggest clubs continue to watch his development with interest in a summer move.

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