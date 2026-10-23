Man Utd finally enter talks with ‘hardline’ manager who’ll replace Michael Carrick

Manchester United are in discussions to appoint a ‘hardline’ manager as Michael Carrick’s successor, and a report has outlined why fireworks are guaranteed.

Man Utd have chosen to stick with Michael Carrick for Sunday’s game with Bournemouth. Beyond that, all bets are off and there’s growing speculation the 45-year-old will be relieved of his duties.

One candidate to take the reins has already ruled himself out of the running – Fabian Hurzeler.

Ben Jacobs brought news of the ultra-impressive Brighton boss taking a pass on the potential opportunity of manging at Old Trafford. Clearly, United aren’t the draw they once were.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is tasking AI with helping to choose the best candidate from United’s shortlist, which contains the likes of Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Unai Emery.

But according to Italian outlet La Repubblica, it’s 57-year-old Conte who Man Utd are stepping up efforts to appoint.

Man Utd in talks to hire Antonio Conte

They stated talks with the Italian’s representatives have opened, and Conte has already put a series of requests forward.

Conte wants ‘carte blanche on the transfer market’, which essentially means full control of who arrives and who leaves.

The report added: ‘He wants to influence the team’s construction, identify players who are key to his game, and have trusted collaborators at his side.’ That last part means he wants his own staff.

Conte is currently out of work and available to hire, and during the last international break, he effectively auditioned for the role at Old Trafford.

Conte spoke of wishing to manage a historic club who are down on their luck. Teams don’t come much more historic than United, and it’s fair to say they’re not the superpower they once were.

The latest from The Athletic on Friday morning ran the rule over United’s managerial candidates.

Hiring Conte would guarantee fireworks

On Conte, they described the Italian as a ‘hardline’ manager whose arrival would shock some at Old Trafford given his history of public fallings out with directors and ownership.

The Athletic stated: ‘People with knowledge of Antonio Conte’s outlook say he is interested in taking charge but would want reassurances about his authority before agreeing.

‘He is believed to feel a firm grip is needed to govern players who must take greater responsibility for results.

‘Several people close to United would be stunned if they went down the Conte route, given his hardline style and potential for more combustible episodes between the directors’ box and the dugout.’

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