Vinicius Junior agreement confirmed as decision between Arsenal, Real Madrid made

Vinicius Junior has reached an agreement, with Arsenal and Real Madrid learning who the Brazil superstar will play for next season, according to a report.

On the back of lifting their first Premier League title in over two decades, Arsenal sought to attack the transfer market to help launch a dynasty.

Bruno Guimaraes is arriving to the tune of £75m and the Brazilian has passed a medical. Personal terms are already sealed.

However, The Gunners aimed to sign an even higher profile Brazil international in the form of Real Madrid winger, Vinicius Junior.

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu and Real Madrid have no intention of losing such a highly valuable asset to free agency next summer.

As such, only two outcomes appeared to be in play – Vinicius re-signs at Real or joins Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side made a huge play for Vinicius, with the Spaniard personally contacting the winger to discuss his role at the Emirates.

Arsenal also made it crystal clear they were fully prepared to demolish their wage structure and make Vinicius Junior by far their highest paid player ever.

However, the player’s preference always remained re-signing with Real Madrid. And on Wednesday, a crunch round of talks between he, his agents and the LaLiga giant took place.

While no agreement was struck at that time, Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano were among many more trusted sources to stress Vinicius was now likely to remain a Madridista.

Ben Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Understand Real Madrid are confident this evening that Vinicius Jr will extend after productive talks.’

Fabrizio Romano took to the same platform when stating: ‘Real Madrid are increasingly confident to receive final green light from Vinicius Jr on new contract.

‘New proposal being discussed but Madrid optimistic and Vini Jr’s camp also positive after today’s meeting. José Mourinho also got involved.’

He subsequently added: José Mourinho, personally involved in Vinicius Jr new contract discussions as he’s been pushing for the Brazilian to stay.

‘Real Madrid are confident, José told the club he wants Vini to stay and also told Vini about plans for him to continue.’

Vinicius Junior agrees new contract at Real Madrid

And on Thursday morning, Spanish reporter, Ramon Alvarez de Mon, claimed an agreement has now been struck that will see Vinicius sign a contract extension at the Bernabeu, thus ending Arsenal’s hopes.

The reporter, who boasts over 300,000 followers on X: wrote: ‘Vinicius and Real Madrid reach an agreement for his contract renewal, which is expected to be signed soon.’

Missing out on Vinicius Junior will be a painful blow to Arsenal who have already tried and failed to sign another major name for the left side this summer – Morgan Rogers.

The Gunners could now reignite interest in PSG’s Bradley Barcola, though there could be more heartache for the Gunners.

Barcola is Liverpool’s top target and according to Jacobs, the Frenchman will prioritise signing for Liverpool over Arsenal if both clubs strike a deal with PSG…

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