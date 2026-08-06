Tottenham ace DESPERATE to sign for Liverpool as Spurs name their price

Liverpool are weighing up a move for a Tottenham star who is ‘extremely receptive’ to signing at Anfield, and how much a deal would cost has also been revealed.

The respective windows at Tottenham and Liverpool have been contrasting ones so far, with the former signing six players and the latter just two. What’s more, the deal for one of Liverpool’s arrivals this summer, Jeremy Jacquet, was pre-agreed at the beginning of the year.

Nevertheless, Spurs are still planning more fireworks and in the final third specifically. Savinho is the top target for the right wing, and either a left winger or striker is wanted too.

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo is in Spurs’ sights, and the Reds could give the green light to his sale if signing a direct replacement.

At present, it’s full steam ahead for Bradley Barcola, while Liverpool are also exploring a move for Barcola’s PSG teammate, Ibrahim Mbaye.

Aside from the wings, another area of concern for Liverpool is defence. Depth is light, neither Conor Bradley or Giovanni Leoni will be fit to start the new season, and Joe Gomez has already picked up a muscle injury in pre-season.

Accordingly, TEAMtalk previously brought news in late-July of Andoni Iraola requesting FSG provide him with a new defender.

AnfieldIndex previously claimed Tottenham’s ultra-versatile full-back, Djed Spence, was a player Liverpool like.

And according to a fresh update from Anfield Sector, the 25-year-old would now jump at the chance to move to Anfield.

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Djed Spence wants Liverpool; Tottenham to sell for £35m-plus

‘Liverpool have an interest in Tottenham defender Djed Spence,’ they wrote on X.

‘Spence is said to be extremely receptive to the idea of a move to Liverpool.

‘Andoni Iraola has defensive concerns around the current right-backs.

‘Not the only name under consideration so no clarity whether progresses but definite interest even if downplayed.’

Anfield Sector’s update was sourced in conjunction with X account, @szyexcl, who have developed a reputation for being an ‘in the know’ on Tottenham.

At the same time as Anfield Sector’s post, they wrote on X: ‘Understand liverpool hold an interest in Djed Spence.

‘Player would be very open to Liverpool if an offer arises. Spurs would seek at least £35m’

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