How Man Utd shot themselves in the foot with Unai Emery ‘call’ revealed by trusted source

Manchester United might have played a part in Unai Emery penning a new deal at Aston Villa, with an approach made to him and FIVE other managers considered before Mauricio Pochettino, per a trusted source.

Emery has long been linked with the United job. There is a sense from some – namely Red Devils fans and Jamie Carragher – that heading to Old Trafford would be a step up from Villa.

That despite the Midlands club largely outperforming United in the time Emery has been at the helm.

When Michael Carrick was staring down the barrel of the sack at Old Trafford, the Villa boss was considered, but ended up penning a new deal at Villa Park instead.

Per The Athletic, United feel they played a direct hand in that following their approach to Emery.

The report states: ‘Calls took place, via intermediaries, enabling United to explore the cost of any move for Emery and his openness to joining them.

‘But the 55-year-old Spaniard, whose agent is Jorge Mendes, has a level of control at Villa that is difficult for any club to match, and instead of heading to Manchester, talks progressed on a new contract with the Birmingham club, with his current terms running to 2029.

‘There is a sense among some close to United that the interest in him from Old Trafford enhanced and accelerated Emery’s forthcoming new contract at Villa.’

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Man Utd considered FIVE other bosses

United have hired Mauricio Pochettino as their new boss, but aside from him and Emery, the report states there were five other managers considered for the top job.

Cesc Fabregas, Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Sebastien Hoeness were all on the United radar.

Omar Berrada was a fan of Fabregas following his success with Como, but talks did not progress.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was interested in Conte, but others within the building at Old Trafford has concerns about the Italian.

Jason Wilcox looked into the suitability of Howe, with it felt he has a compelling case, but interest did not progress.

Christopher Vivell was a known fan of Nagelsmann, but there were concerns about his lack of Premier League experience.

And Hoeness was briefly considered, but a lack of experience as a whole stopped there from being any progress towards him.