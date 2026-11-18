Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino is willing to let Joshua Zirkzee leave in the January transfer window, according to a report, which will be music to the ears of former Red Devils defender Gary Neville.

Zirkzee was the subject of interest from Juventus and Fiorentina in the summer transfer window.

While Man Utd were willing to let Zirkzee leave, they were unable to agree on financial terms.

Everton’s loan offer for Zirkzee came too late in the window.

However, it seems that the 25-year-old could be on his way out of Old Trafford in the middle of the season.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently said that Zirkzee will hold talks with new Man Utd head coach Pochettino, who was appointed to the role last week following the sacking of Michael Carrick.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Zirkzee was wanted by Juventus and Fiorentina over the summer.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Italian clubs jumping again on Zirkzee in January.

“Joshua Zirkzee is gonna have a conversation with Mauricio Pochettino.

“Joshua Zirkzee is doing his best with Man Utd, but at the same time, Zirkzee wants to play.

“He loves Man Utd but he feels he’s not a regular starter.”

According to Italian publication Il Mattino, Pochettino has given the green light for Zirkzee to leave in January.

Napoli are interested in a deal for the forward, and Pochettino’s stance on the Dutchman will be music to the ears of the Serie A club.

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Gary Neville wants Joshua Zirkzee gone

Pochettino reportedly being willing to let Zirkzee leave will be welcomed by former Man Utd defender Neville, too.

Neville named the Dutch forward in The United Stand this week among the current Man Utd players he would like the Premier League club to get rid of.

The former England international said: “I’d keep Bruno [Fernandes], I’d keep Kobbie [Mainoo], I’d keep [Youri] Tielemans, Mount would have to go, [Andrey] Santos…

“Mauricio may like him because he’s young, quite mobile, he’s aggressive, he might get something out of him.

“Him and [Carlos] Baleba will be in that middle bit.

“Mount’s the one that goes definitely, in that midfield section.

‘Zirkzee definitely to go, I would think.

“I think Marcus 100 per cent to go because of the fact he’s on massive money and that story has been well told.

“They can’t afford to pay him that money, he’s in that section where you have to get rid of that wage at the earliest opportunity.

“He’ll work with Amad, he’ll work with Mbeumo, he’ll work with Cunha and he’ll work with Sesko and think, ‘okay, I’ll make you into a centre-forward’.”

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