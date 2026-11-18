Leeds United have been warned they need to resist all offers that come their way for Tarik Muharemovic next year amid links to Barcelona and Bayern Munich, with a former Whites star and respected pundit exclusively revealing to TEAMtalk why the “masterstroke” signing is capable of reaching the very top.

When the Whites brought in the Bosnian centre-half as a replacement for Pascal Struijk, who was sold to Brighton, he arrived at Elland Road with very little fanfare, even though the €40m (£34m, $45m) fee paid to the Serie A side was the third most costly in Leeds United’s history.

But just a handful of games into his Leeds United career, Daniel Farke’s side can see they have landed an absolute gem, with Muharemovic already emerging as one of the division’s most stylish defenders and having played a leading role in a team that has already claimed five clean sheets from their 12 games played so far.

Having already landed a number of player of the match awards, including last time out in a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, some seriously big sides are starting to sit up and take notice of Muharemovic’s form.

Indeed, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in October that Inter Milan have rekindled their interest in signing the 23-year-old as a future replacement for Alessandro Bastoni, having explored a potential deal for the player over the summer.

Their interest is not exclusive, either. To that end, sources have since revealed that both Bayern Munich and Barcelona have listed the Bosnian as a future transfer target, with our reporting since backed up in multiple other outlets.

However, former Leeds star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has urged the club to resist all offers that come their way, claiming they need to build their side around him and not be tempted to cash in on the star for a rapid and instant profit…

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Hasselbaink tells Leeds to resist Muharemovic offers

While Hasselbaink admits the club’s owners could use a profit from Muharemovic to help fund their stadium rebuild – the stadium at Elland Road will eventually climb from just shy of 38,000 to 53,000 seats – owners 49ers Enterprises have been told why Muharemovic must be retained at all costs.

“He’s come, in and he has slotted in really well. The game starts with him. He is very calm with the ball but also likes defending,” Hasselbaink told TEAMtalk on behalf of 10bet, where you can Bet on football.

“I think his signing was a masterstroke from the recruitment team. A good buy. He is looking the part at the moment.”

Asked how difficult it would be for Leeds to keep him if the big boys come knocking, Hasselbaink explained: “Leeds are an established Premier League club, and, in my opinion, they should be looking to build and grow.

“Leeds are a massive football club, but have to behave like one too. They need to become a club that doesn’t need to sell their best players. They need to be a club that strives to be among the very best.”

In a warning to the owners, he added: “They’re planning on expanding the stadium. If they’re going to do that, they might need more money by selling maybe one or two of their players, but on the other hand, you also need to keep your players because you want to fill that stadium.

“If clubs like Barcelona and Bayern Munich come knocking on their door [for Muharemovic], that means that they are doing really well with their recruitment.”

Meanwhile, Leeds United have been warned of the monumental price it will take to prise one of the Championship’s top players away in the January window.

Elsewhere, a pundit has claimed why Man City will now be regretting their decision to offload James Trafford to the Whites, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has delivered a surprising response when asked to pick between the Leeds United star and Everton’s Jordan Pickford for England.