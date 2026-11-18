Folarin Balogun is not a priority striker target for Manchester United, with a report claiming Benfica frontman Vangelis Pavlidis is on a four-man shortlist at Old Trafford.

Man Utd desperately need a new centre-forward in January, as Benjamin Sesko could be out until February with a recurring shin injury. Joshua Zirkzee is also in United’s squad, but he is not good enough to lead their forward line.

Those factors have seen Bryan Mbeumo operate as United’s main striker in recent months, and he has impressed. But that is not a long-term solution if United want to shoot up the Premier League table under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Reports in the Spanish press have ambitiously linked United with Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez, however that move is extremely unlikely.

In recent days, United have been tipped to reunite Pochettino with his former USMNT striker Folarin Balogun. Indeed, we revealed on November 12 that Pochettino is keen on signing US stars Balogun and Alex Freeman at Old Trafford.

But the Daily Briefing now claim that Balogun has not actually made United’s shortlist of striker targets for January, despite Pochettino’s admiration for him.

Instead, Benfica’s Pavlidis is emerging as a serious target for the Red Devils. United have joined Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in tracking Pavlidis, who has remarkably scored 19 goals in the same amount of appearances for Benfica this term.

The report quotes a source as saying: “Pochettino is eager to make sure United have more of a goal threat.

“He’s already been discussing names, and Vangelis Pavlidis is someone who fits the bill.”

However, the 27-year-old will not come cheap. Benfica are in a strong position as his release clause stands at a huge €100million (£83m).

The report adds that Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli) and Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) are all being monitored by Pochettino and United, too.

Pochettino has wanted to manage Osimhen ever since his time in charge of Chelsea, but that deal would be very costly for United, both in terms of a transfer fee and wages.

Toney is more likely to join United than Osimhen, as he should be far cheaper and is open to returning to the Premier League from Al-Ahli.

Man Utd sounded out Toney as a potential solution to their striker search after learning Leeds United would not sell fellow Englishman Dominic Calvert-Lewin in January.

According to reports in the Italian press, Pochettino has given Zirkzee the green light to leave in January.

Pavlidis or Toney could replace Zirkzee at Man Utd

Fabrizio Romano recently provided the following update on the Dutch striker: “Zirkzee was wanted by Juventus and Fiorentina over the summer.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Italian clubs jumping again on Zirkzee in January.

“Joshua Zirkzee is gonna have a conversation with Mauricio Pochettino.

“Joshua Zirkzee is doing his best with Man Utd, but at the same time, Zirkzee wants to play.

“He loves Man Utd but he feels he’s not a regular starter.”

Meanwhile, we can reveal that United and Liverpool have been told how much they will need to pay for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

The new United boss is also laying down the law over his newly acquired squad’s fitness, with three major new rules brought into play which are entirely different from the way Michael Carrick operated.