Aston Villa ignite interest in electric forward making spectacular World Cup headlines

Aston Villa have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing a top World Cup attacking talent who made headlines for his country this week, although they face major rivals for his signature.

Villa transfer chiefs are assessing all areas of Unai Emery’s squad in terms of fresh additions ahead of the club’s return to Champions League action in the 2026/27 season.

Getting new attacking talent on the books is known to be one of the main priorities, however, and Aston Villa have eyes on Bosnian sensation Kerim Alajbegovic, as they continue to watch his progress in North America.

TEAMtalk sources reported back on June 11 that Sunderland had joined multiple clubs in the race to sign the impressive 18-year-old, having secured their own European qualification.

Alajbegovic, who impressed with 13 goals and four assists across all competitions in a standout season with Red Bull Salzburg, is due to return to Bayer Leverkusen on July 1 following the activation of their €8million (£6.9m / $9.2m) buy-back clause.

The versatile attacker, capable of operating on either wing or as a second striker, now has a valuation of €25-30million (up to £25.9m / $34.6m). This could well have increased further after he helped Bosnia potentially seal a place in the last-32 at the World Cup.

The teenager, who has a long-term contract at Leverkusen, scored a spectacular goal for his country against Qatar that should be enough for them to reach the knockout stage.

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Villa in the mix for highly-rated Alajbegovic

While Italian outlet Corriere della Sera reports that Villa are ‘trying to execute’ a move for Alajbegovic, they also claim that Serie A side Atalanta are making a serious push of their own.

The Bergamo club are starting a fresh project inder under sporting director Cristiano Guintoli, with the Italian pursuing Alajbegovic as a key part of the club’s future.

The report also namechecks Newcastle as another option for Alajbegovic, although a move to Villa is more likely at this stage.

Eyes will certainly continue to be on the talented teenager if, as expected, Bosnia make it through to the round of 32, with the potential for a bidding war if he continues his current rise.

And, while sources indicate the player wants to make an impact at Leverkusen, if the right bid arrives, the Bundesliga side will listen to offers.

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