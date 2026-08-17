Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign Zion Suzuki from Parma

Aston Villa have reached an agreement in principle to sign Japan international goalkeeper Zion Suzuki in a package valued at £30m, with the player arriving in the Midlands on Monday to finalise the transfer and with three significant factors convincing him to sign.

Villa have stepped in to match the fee PSG agreed with Parma for the 23-cap Japan international after his move to the French capital unexpectedly broke down, with Unai Emery’s side paying €30 million (£25m) up front plus a further €5 million in potential add-ons.

Sources close to the negotiations confirm the transfer will be completed today, with the player travelling to the Midlands to finalise formalities.

Those same sources first confirmed Villa had what was described as a ‘serious interest’ in signing Suzuki as far back as June 22.

Suzuki has agreed a five-year contract at Villa Park in a move that will see his Parma wages – worth an estimated £44,000 a week – doubled by the move to the Villans.

And while the money was an obvious attraction for the 23-year-old New Jersey-born star, it is the promise of regular first-team football – plus the attraction of playing in the Champions League – which sources say has convinced him to sign.

Significantly, though, that promise comes amid uncertainty surrounding Emiliano Martinez‘s future.

Indeed, while my colleague Graeme Bailey confirmed earlier that Martinez’s proposed move to Juventus was called off at the eleventh hour, Villa remain open to an exit for the Argentine if a suitable offer materialises.

Furthermore, Martinez himself is understood to be receptive to a fresh challenge away from the Premier League – a double verdict that left Emery convinced he needed to push through the move for Suzuki.

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Suzuki’s Villa move will kickstart goalkeeper merry-go-round

Crucially, sources emphasise that Suzuki has not been signed merely to provide cover at Villa Park, with the 23-year-old expected to compete for a regular starting place rather than occupy a seat on the bench behind Martinez.

Villa’s recruitment team view him as a long-term solution capable of stepping into the first team immediately.

Suzuki had also been monitored by Tottenham Hotspur, though Spurs have ultimately missed out on securing his signature.

In a related twist, Juventus have instead turned their attention to Tottenham’s Guiglielmo Vicario, who is now expected to complete a move to Turin in place of Martinez.

That development prompted Villa to move swiftly to lock down Suzuki before any further interest from elsewhere could develop.

Spurs are happy with Antonin Kinski, but will look to strengthen their goalkeeping department to ensure the position stays competitive.

Some have hinted they could move for Martinez, though there are doubts that he fits the profile needed for De Zerbi, especially when it comes to how good the Argentine is with the ball at his feet.

The addition of Suzuki strengthens Emery’s options between the posts as the club prepares for another demanding campaign.

Suzuki’s composure, distribution and international experience are seen as ideal attributes for the Premier League; the paperwork on the move is set to be rubber-stamped later today, with Villa having acted decisively to bolster their squad no matter what happens with Martinez.

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