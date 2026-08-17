Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur have accepted a loan proposal from Juventus for Guglielmo Vicario, with the player now heading to Turin, after the Serie A giants failed in their efforts to snap up Aston Villa star Emi Martinez.

It’s reported that Juventus pulled the plug on their efforts to sign Argentina stopper Martinez after deciding that they were too far apart with Villa over their valuation of the player.

That stance has led the Italian side to switch targets, with direct negotiations with Tottenham over a loan with a buy clause, and their proposal has now been accepted, according to Romano. However, that buy clause is not mandatory.

Vicario sat in the stands during Tottenham’s friendly win over Hoffenheim on Saturday, with his future always expected to be away from London after Roberto De Zerbi made the decision to make Antonin Kinsky his No.1 at the end of last season.

Indeed, after the Italian was left out of the club’s pre-season tour Down Under, following the free transfer addition of Martin Dubravka, De Zerbi strongly hinted at exits for the likes of Vicario and Cristian Romero, who has now completed his own switch to Atletico Madrid.

De Zerbi said: “At the beginning of my time, in April, I had, I don’t know, one million individual meetings! And [the players] told me what their idea was. I said: ‘Yes, help me to stay up, and then I help you to leave’. If you don’t help me to stay up, you stay underwater with me!”

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Vicario heading back to Italy after Juve switch targets

Romano wrote on X that Vicario will be in Turin today for a medical and signatures ahead of his loan switch, with Juve stopper Michele Di Gregorio now expected to leave on loan until June.

While Spurs were understood to prefer a permanent sale for the 29-year-old, to avoid his value decreasing, they’ve had to settle on a temporary switch for now.

Juventus have also been heavily linked to Parma stopper Zion Suzuki, but TEAMtalk can reveal that the Japan international is now closing in on a move to Aston Villa instead.

Suzuki is due to undergo a medical at Villa Park on Monday, ahead of signing a five-year contract, in a deal worth €35million (£30m, $41m) – despite the fact that Martinez’s move to Turin has fallen through.

As for Vicario, he is heading back to Italy after three years in north London, during which time he made 117 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions and tasted Europa League success.

There is better news on the incomings from, though, with a move for Cody Gakpo accelerating, while it’s also being reported that Tottenham are ready to hijack a proposed Everton move for a top Premier League full-back following Djed Spence’s exit.