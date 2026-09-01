Aston Villa still want to see the back of a forward this summer

Aston Villa are still ‘keen’ to move on one of their attackers, and could have longer to do it than just Tuesday night, as Jacob Tanswell has confirmed there’s contact with two clubs.

Villa have had a busy window so far, with 11 arrivals so far and nine permanent exits. The biggest names in either direction are the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Ibrahim Mbaye in, and Morgan Rogers, Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins out.

It’s quite the changing of the guard at Villa and it seems there’s more moves to come.

While it doesn’t appear the club are actively working on any more inbound transfers – though they well could be – one outbound transfer is still likely.

Tanswell, a club insider for The Athletic, has revealed that Villa are ‘keen’ to see the back of wide man Leon Bailey.

In his update on the site at around 17:00, Tanswell revealed that Saudi sides Al-Ittihad and Diriyah Club are exploring moves for the Jamaican.

After a deal to Hull City fell through earlier this summer as personal terms weren’t able to be agreed, both the aforementioned clubs are considering signing Bailey.

The Saudi window is still open until September 6, so there is ample time to get an agreement sorted.

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Unai Emery expects Leon Bailey to leave

That Bailey is on the chopping block is evident following recent comments from Villa boss Unai Emery.

He said: “We were expecting him to leave, and it still is the same.

“When we decided we were going to the camp in Asia, he was close to leaving. But from there until now, he’s still with us here.

“Hopefully he can have one good opportunity to leave and continue his career, and this is our objective. But he’s still here with us.”

At the time of that camp, Bailey was nearing a move to Hull.

TEAMtalk were among the outlets informed that the Tigers had approached Villa for the winger, who was one of a number of players they were courting. They’ve officially signed 12 players so far this summer, but Bailey was not one of them.

The winger is yet to make a Villa squad this season, highlighting his standing in Emery’s eyes, after playing 13 times in the Premier League last season.