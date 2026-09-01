Chelsea are facing a major stumbling block in their attempt to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, with the Ligue 1 club holding out for more than £50million, TEAMtalk understands.

We exclusively revealed Chelsea’s interest in Camara earlier in the summer. We then confirmed earlier on Deadline Day that the player has agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with the Blues.

However, the fee remains a significant issue.

We understand Chelsea have already seen two offers rejected by Monaco, with the latest proposal worth around £47million turned down by the French club.

Talks are continuing, though, with Chelsea still working to find a compromise over a deal for the 22-year-old.

Camara himself is desperate to make the move to Stamford Bridge and has made it clear that he wants to become the man who can replace Enzo Fernandez following the Argentine’s move to Manchester City.

Fernandez is set to join City after the clubs agreed a British-record-equalling £125million deal, leaving Chelsea needing to act quickly to secure his replacement.

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Chelsea face late hurdles to Camara deal

Camara has emerged as Chelsea’s preferred solution as Fernandez’s departure looms, and they have already done the groundwork with the player, but Monaco’s demands mean there is still significant work to do between the clubs.

Monaco are understood to be prepared for Camara to leave, particularly with a replacement already lined up, but they want to ensure they receive a substantial fee for the Senegal international.

Chelsea had wanted the Fernandez sale and his replacement to be completed comfortably before the 11pm deadline, allowing the club to avoid a frantic finish.

However, with Monaco continuing to hold firm on their valuation despite two rejected bids, TEAMtalk understands Chelsea may now have to go right down to the wire if they are to bring Camara to Stamford Bridge.

Talks remain ongoing as Chelsea push to find a breakthrough.

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