Aston Villa are in talks over the signing of an AC Milan midfielder as Fabrizio Romano has doubted another midfield man will head to the Premier League.

The Villans have addd Johan Manzambi as a replacement for Morgan Rogers, and Joao Gomes to ease the exit of Youri Tielemans. But having had injury problems in that area last season, they want to ensure they’re covered.

A number of options have been looked at by the recruitment team, and the latest is AC Milan’s Youssouf Fofana.

According to insider Nicolo Schira, both Villa and Crystal Palace are in the race for the French midfielder.

Talks are said to be in progress, though it’s not clear if with Milan or with his representatives.

In any case, were Villa to sign Fofana, they’d be landing a midfielder with a good deal of experience in top-five leagues.

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Joao Palhinha move slipping away from Villa – Fabrizio Romano

And that’s ideal amid reports that Joao Palhinha won’t be a possible signing for the club. TEAMtalk has been aware of interest from the Villans, who only want to loan in the Portuguese.

Bayern Munich have told them only a permanent exit will do, appearing to scupper the English club.

And Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Palhinha’s future which suggests no Premier League side will get him.

He said: “And for Palhinha there is now also Benfica pushing a lot, so maybe Palhinha is not returning to the Premier League.”

TEAMtalk is aware of the push from Portuguese side Benfica for Palhinha.

His former Fulham boss is at the helm at the club, and driving them towards his signing, with a four-year contract on the table for the 31-year-old.