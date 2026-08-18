Benfica pushing hard to hijack proposed Newcastle, Aston Villa deals for former Tottenham hero

Benfica are pushing hard to bring Aston Villa and Newcastle target Joao Palhinha back to Portugal and have offered the Bayern Munich midfielder a four-year contract, TEAMtalk sources understand.

Palhinha is now in talks to return to the country, with Benfica also negotiating with Bayern over a permanent transfer for the 32-year-old.

Bayern have already made it clear to Palhinha that he has no future at the club and want to find a permanent buyer rather than sanction another loan.

They have already rejected an approach from Aston Villa based on a temporary deal, while Newcastle United have also held talks over the Portugal international.

Villa have since re-engaged in discussions, but TEAMtalk understands the prospect of returning to Portugal is a major attraction to Palhinha after spending last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur.

Benfica’s interest is being driven by manager Marco Silva, who knows Palhinha extremely well from their two years together at Fulham.

The pair have a huge level of mutual respect following their time at Craven Cottage, where Palhinha developed into one of the Premier League’s leading holding midfielders.

Benfica winning race for Palhinha

Silva is now keen to be reunited with the midfielder and Benfica have moved aggressively by putting a four-year contract on the table.

The Lisbon giants are hoping to succeed where Porto and former club Sporting have failed.

Both clubs showed interest in Palhinha earlier this summer, but Benfica have now moved more decisively with a long-term proposal and negotiations with Bayern over a permanent transfer.

Palhinha remains available to consider his options, but we understand Benfica’s proposal, the chance to return to Portugal and the opportunity to work with Silva again are all major attractions as he weighs up his next move.

The key now is whether Benfica and Bayern can agree the transfer fee, with the German giants determined to secure a permanent exit.