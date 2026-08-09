Newcastle line up stunning double signing as Man City boss Maresca hints deal ON

Newcastle are considering channelling a healthy chunk of their war chest over to Manchester City for the signing of Omar Marmoush, while another former Tottenham midfielder aside from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is being targeted.

Having sold Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon for big fees, Newcastle have cash to splash in the final three weeks of the summer transfer window.

An electric new forward to help offset Gordon’s exit is on the agenda. Bazoumana Toure arrived from Hoffenheim to the tune of £42.8m, but there’s scope for another big-money move in the final third.

According to CaughtOffside, Man City forward, Omar Marmoush, is now a genuine contender to move to the north east.

They stated: ‘Newcastle United are ready to join the race for in-demand Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush.’

The Egypt international, 27, is believed to be frustrated with his lack of game-time since arriving at Man City.

What’s more, new City boss, Enzo Maresca, has just dropped a sizeable hint Marmoush will be allowed to join a new club this summer.

Enzo Maresca hints Omar Marmoush can leave

In quotes carried by Fabrizio Romano, Maresca when talking about Marmoush said: “The answer has to be similar to the one I answered about James Trafford.

“Players work every day, they want to play, so when they don’t play they are not happy.”

Trafford has just joined Leeds United in a club-record £45m deal for the west Yorkshire side.

Marmoush could be next to go in a big-money move, with CaughtOffside claiming City value the player in the £50m-£55m bracket.

Newcastle eyeing two ex-Tottenham midfielders

It’s no secret Newcastle are planning to sign an experienced campaigner in midfield. Over the past few days, their pursuit of Marseille’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been well-documented.

The Dane, formerly of Spurs, is open to joining Newcastle, and a club-to-club agreement, if one is struck, is expected to cost around £13m.

But according to the Daily Mail’s Newcastle reporter, Craig Hope, Hojbjerg isn’t the only former Tottenham midfielder in Newcastle’s sights.

He revealed Joao Palhinha – who shone during a loan spell in north London last term – is also a wanted man.

The Portuguese returned to Bayern Munich after Spurs decided not to activate the option to buy in their loan agreement, though he’ll not stick around in Bavaria for long.

Hope stressed Palhinha is viewed as an alternative to Hojbjerg. As such, it’s a case of Newcastle aiming to sign one or the other and not both. For now, Hojbjerg is the preferred option.

Hope explained: ‘Newcastle have identified Joao Palhinha as an option in their search for an experienced midfielder to fill the void left by Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

‘Talks continue over a move for Marseille’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and a deal in the region of £13million could accelerate over the next 48 hours.

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‘Daily Mail Sport understands the 31-year-old has indicated he is keen on the switch and new head coach Matthias Jaissle sees the Dane as the potential organiser at the base of his young midfield.

‘However, there is still work to do on that transfer and alternatives have been identified, including Palhinha. Aston Villa are also interested in the Bayern Munich midfielder, 31, and he looks set to return to the Premier League this summer after spending last season on loan at Tottenham.

‘Newcastle like the Portugal international and he fits the profile of older head they want to complement new arrivals such as Sean Steur, 18, and Aladji Bamba, 20.’

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