Ipswich Town have firmly shut the door on any potential January departure for their talismanic winger Jaden Philogene, as sources confirm Bournemouth have been seriously considering a move for the 23-year-old.

The Cherries are set to lose star man Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City, prompting them to scour the market for an instant replacement.

Semenyo has agreed to join Man City, and he is set to join the club to the tune of £65m (£60m plus £5m in add-ons), per his release clause.

Philogene has been targeted as an option to replace Semenyo. He joined Ipswich from Hull City in a high-profile £18 million deal back in the summer of 2024, and has been a revelation at Portman Road.

His blistering pace, dribbling prowess, and eye for goal have made him a key figure in Kieran McKenna’s ambitious project. With eight goals and two assists in the Championship this season, Philogene has helped propel Ipswich towards the upper echelons of the table, fueling dreams of a return to the top flight.

Bournemouth, long-time admirers of the former Aston Villa academy product, had been monitoring Philogene’s progress with keen interest.

The Cherries, under manager Andoni Iraola, have been on the hunt for attacking reinforcements, not only to replace Semenyo but to bolster their survival bid in the Premier League. Sources indicate that Bournemouth scouts have attended multiple Ipswich matches this campaign, drawn to Philogene’s versatility and flair.

Ipswich Town take strong stance on electric winger

Amid the persistent interest from Bournemouth and other Premier League sides, reliable sources close to Ipswich have confirmed that the Tractor Boys have no intention of sanctioning a sale during the January period.

Club insiders emphasise that retaining such pivotal talent is crucial for their promotion push, especially as injuries and form dips have tested the squad’s depth.

With Ipswich’s resolute stance, Bournemouth have swiftly pivoted to alternative targets.

Sources suggest they are now pursuing deals for wingers from continental leagues, including a potential loan move for a Serie A prospect, to address their creative shortfall without protracted negotiations.

This development underscores the cutthroat nature of the transfer market, where clubs must balance ambition with pragmatism.

For Ipswich fans, it’s a welcome boost, signalling the club’s growing stature and commitment to building a competitive core.

As the window heats up, all eyes will be on whether other suitors test Ipswich’s resolve, but for now, Philogene remains firmly rooted in Suffolk.

