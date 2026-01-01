While Liverpool remain keen on signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, it seems that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are about to close the deal for another centre-back for a hefty sum, according to a report.

Liverpool’s interest in Guehi has been well-documented, with sources telling us that the Crystal Palace star is the top centre-back target for the defending Premier League champions in 2026. Guehi is out of contract at Palace at the end of the season and will not sign a new contract with the London club.

According to Bolavip, though, it is not Guehi but Joel Ordonez, who ‘is close to becoming a Liverpool player’ as ‘negotiations have intensified’.

The major news outlet in the USA and South America had earlier reported that Liverpool were the ‘frontrunners’ for Ordonez, and now it has brought an update on the situation of 21-year-old Ecuador international central defender.

Liverpool will reportedly pay Ordonez ‘a fortune in salary’, which is close to ‘$4million (£3m, €3.41m) a year, almost triple his current salary at Club Brugge’.

Chelsea have already withdrawn from the race for the Club Brugge centre-back, who ‘is close to joining Liverpool unless Inter Milan withdraws their offer’ for the youngster.

The report has added that Liverpool will have to pay Club Brugge over €40m (£35m, $47m) for the youngster.

Ordonez has played 105 matches in all competitions for Club Brugge so far in his career, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process.

The defender is under contract at the Belgian club until the summer of 2029, having signed a new extension only in September 2025.

Ordonez won the Belgian Pro League with Club Brugge in 2023/24, and the Belgian Cup and the Belgian Super Cup in the 2024/25 campaign.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

What sources have told TEAMtalk about Joel Ordonez

We can confirm Liverpool’s interest in Ordonez.

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 4 that Liverpool have made contact with Ordonez’s camp over a January 2026 move.

We understand that Liverpool have been following Ordonez closely for the past 12 months and have now firmed up their interest.

Sources have told us that Guehi will not leave Palace in the middle of the season, which is why Liverpool are trying to bring Ordonez to Anfield now.

Ibrahima Konate has not been in great form this season, and Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes believe that signing a new centre-back is important.

Sources have indicated to Bailey that Ordonez himself is ready to move to England.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Real Madrid stance on Mac Allister, Camavinga blow

Meanwhile, Liverpool have learnt Real Madrid’s latest stance on signing Alexis Mac Allister; it will please manager Arne Slot.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, whether RB Leipzig would sell their gem to Liverpool for £50million.

And finally, Eduardo Camavinga’s stance on leaving Real Madrid for Liverpool has been revealed by Graeme Bailey.