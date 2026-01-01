Top source reveals Man City role in Enzo Maresca exit from Chelsea: ‘Let’s be honest’

Chelsea knew about Enzo Maresca being on the radar of Manchester City as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, with sources telling TEAMtalk whether the Italian manager got ahead of himself.

Maresca and Chelsea have parted ways, just days after the former publicly took a swipe at the club’s hierarchy. After the win against Everton on December 13, Maresca said: “Since I joined the club, the last 48 hours have been the worst because many people didn’t support us.”

Sources have told us that Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali was particularly disturbed by those comments, which took the club’s hierarchy by surprise.

We understand that Chelsea have already moved on from Maresca and have identified Liam Rosenior as a top candidate to replace the Italian, with the 41-year-old currently in charge of Strasbourg, who, like the Premier League outfit, are owned by BlueCo.

We can now reveal the role that Manchester City played in the series of events that led to Maresca’s departure from Stamford Bridge.

According to The Athletic, Maresca informed Chelsea – twice in late October and again in mid-December – that he was ‘talking to people’ associated with Man City regarding ‘about his candidacy for the managerial position if and when a future vacancy arises’.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed that although Chelsea did not view it as a big deal at the time, it was not ideal, with Maresca making more of the situation than it was.

Bailey told TEAMtalk: “The board knew about Man City doing their due diligence with Maresca, but that was not seen as a huge issue at the time.

“It’s never ideal when a manager is linked, but Man City were just doing work on potential candidates in the off-chance Guardiola goes – it was not as if they were making approaches this season.

“Did Maresca more of it? Possibly, and let’s be honest, it clearly didn’t help this whole situation, but it was his public comments that were the domino effect that began this situation and could not be stopped.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

What Pep Guardiola has said about Man City future

Sources have told us that Man City never denied looking at Maresca, who worked with Guardiola as an assistant manager, but it was mere due diligence that every club does.

Guardiola has since said that he does not plan on leaving Man City next summer.

ESPN quoted the Man City boss as saying in December 19: “The last three or four years, every time during a certain period, someone asks me that question.

“Sooner or later, when I’m 75 or 76, I will quit Manchester City!

“I understand the question when I have the end of a contract (coming), but I have 18 months left, and I am so delighted and happy and excited about the development of the team and being there. That is all I can say.

“That question happens every single season at a certain point and I’m OK. The club and I are incredibly connected in terms of the decisions we have to take and when it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen.

“There are no discussions – end of the subject. There are no discussions. I will not be eternally here, but I’ve said before I will not be here forever. None of us will be forever in this world, but there are no discussions.

“What is going to happen will happen, and the club has to be prepared for everything – for the players and the CEOs, except the owners. They are here unless they are going to sell the club, which I don’t think will happen.

“The rest, the club has to be prepared but that subject is not on the table right now.”

When pressed if he would still be at Man City next season, Guardiola said: “I’m here.

“What’s going to happen who knows but if I have 10 years on my contract or six months, football changes a lot.

“Now I’m focused on West Ham and go for a few days with my dad and that’s all, come back for Nottingham (Forest) and Sunderland and Brighton and Chelsea.”

Latest Man City transfer news: West Ham rejection, Nottingham Forest raid

Meanwhile, the three major reasons why Liverpool did not bid for Manchester City-bound Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo have been revealed.

Sources have told us that a Man City star has turned down the chance to join West Ham United in the January transfer window.

And finally, our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, has reported that Man City are confident of signing a Nottingham Forest midfielder.