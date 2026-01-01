Todd Boehly is closing in on another new Chelsea manager

Chelsea have discussed the prospect of bringing Liam Rosenior to Stamford Bridge in the last 24 hours after deciding to part ways with Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day, TEAMtalk can confirm.

We revealed earlier in the day that Rosenior was in Chelsea’s thinking when it came to replacing Maresca – indeed he has been in their thoughts for some time about being the long-term successor.

But now, with Maresca leaving – the club’s hierarchy, led by sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley are deliberating what to do about replacing the Italian.

There are a host of options, and the likes of Roberto De Zerbi, Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola are held in very high regard by Chelsea.

We are told that BlueCo as an organisation a very keen on promoting from within, and Rosenior has done an outstanding job at Strasbourg, taking them into Europe.

Rosenior, 41, knows the BlueCo system and how they operate, which could also be a huge advantage as they realise it is a complicated job at times.

Chelsea sources have also confirmed that they hope a decision will be made by Monday, if not before.

Leadership dig fuels Maresca exit

Chelsea sources, meanwhile, have confirmed that Maresca’s position became untenable following his comments in December as they were aimed at the club’s owners.

Maresca claimed following Chelsea‘s win over Everton that he and his players were not supported, stating: “Since I joined the club, the last 48 hours have been the worst because many people didn’t support us.”

We can reveal that internally it was confirmed, following talks with Maresca, that his comments were aimed at the club’s leadership.

It’s understood that co-owner Behdad Eghbali was particularly disturbed by Maresca’s comments, which caught everyone within the club’s hierarchy by surprise.

Things got worse after Maresca refused to backtrack on his comments and stood by what he said, which further annoyed Chelsea’s top brass and ultimately led to his exit.

