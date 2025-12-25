As the January transfer window approaches, Real Madrid have been linked with a lot of Premier League players, including those at Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

While some of the rumours are, well, exactly that, rumours, there are others that are credible, such as Real Madrid’s interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven.

As we approach the New Year, we have decided to compile a Real Madrid XI of the Premier League players Xabi Alonso’s side have been linked with.

It would be prudent to note that we are not saying that these transfers will happen; we are merely taking a look at how Madrid could line up if they decided to sign all of these players in a complete overhaul of their squad, with their current stars not featuring.

Senne Lammens (Manchester United) – Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois is the best goalkeeper in the world, but he is 33 now and will eventually need replacing. Who else to take the place of the Belgium international in the Madrid team than his compatriot Senne Lammens?

Lammens joined Manchester United from Royal Antwerp in the summer of 2025 and has established himself as the number one goalkeeper for Ruben Amorim’s side. The 23-year-old is a safe pair of hands between the sticks and can only get better.

In October, claims emerged in the Real Madrid media that Lammens has been asking Courtois about life in the Spanish capital and ‘how Real Madrid operates’.

Courtois even jokingly told Lammens, according to the report: ‘When I leave in a few years, I will leave you my locker at Madrid’.

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) – Right-back

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 13 that Real Madrid are keen on Man Utd right-back Diogo Dalot.

Madrid signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the summer of 2025, but Dani Carvajal is 33 now.

Los Blancos also find Dalot’s versatility appealing, with the Portugal international, who is still only 26, able to play on the right flank as well as on the left.

Harry Maguire (Manchester United) – Centre-back

Like Lammens, Harry Maguire has also been linked with Madrid by the Spanish press.

According to Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet that is often speculative and whose reports have to taken with a pinch of salt, Maguire has been ‘offered’ to Madrid following the injury to Eder Militao.

However, a January transfer is unlikely, with sources telling us that Man Utd are planning to hand Maguire a new contract and extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) – Centre-back

While Madrid may not be too keen on signing a 32-year-old, Los Blancos are definitely in for Micky van de Ven.

David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season, and both are in their 30s and have had injury problems. Eder Militao’s fitness is also of concern, while Raul Asensio has not always impressed.

Van de Ven is 24 and can still improve, and his impressive performances for Tottenham Hotspur have sparked interest from Madrid, although Dean Jones has told TEAMtal that ‘Spurs really do not want to lose him’ and ‘consider his experience and leadership to be absolutely vital’.

Jorrel Hato (Chelsea) – Left-back

Alvaro Carreras has established himself as the first-choice left-back at Madrid since his move from Benfica in the summer of 2025, but Alonso could do with more competition in that department.

Ferland Mendy is 30 now, while Fran Garcia has a lot of work to do if he is to get ahead of Carreras in the team.

While signing a new left-back in 2026 is not an absolute priority for Los Blancos, especially with the emergence of Victor Valdepenas, given that it is Madrid we are talking about, expect the unexpected from president Florentino Perez.

Real Madrid had Jorrel Hato on their radar in the summer, but they did not bid for him in the end, with the 19-year-old joining Chelsea from Ajax in the end. Would it be outrageous to suggest that Los Blancos could look at the Netherlands international again next summer?

Declan Rice (Arsenal) – Centre midfield

We understand that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is planning to hand Declan Rice a new contract, but if Madrid have their way, then they would bring the England international midfielder to Estadio Bernabeu in a heartbeat.

The Spanish press has been drumming up Real Madrid’s interest in Rice, with one report claiming that chief scout Juni Calafat was at the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich to watch him in action.

Rice is one of the best midfielders in the world, and there is no doubt that he would be an imposing figure in the middle of the park for Los Blancos and would wow the Bernabeu faithful, just like his England international team-mate Jude Bellingham has.

Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal) – Centre midfield

According to ESPN on June 4, Real Madrid were interested in Martin Zubimendi before he joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025.

There have been murmurs in the Spanish media that Alonso remains keen on a Madrid move for Zubimendi, who is his ‘great desire’, although it will be ‘very difficult’, given that the Spain international midfielder has established himself as one of the first names on the Arsenal teamsheet and is going from strength to strength in the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – Right wing

At 24, Bukayo Saka already seems like a veteran, with the Arsenal and England international winger having been part of our screens for years.

The English press, as well as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, are confident that Saka will sign a new contract with Arsenal.

However, according to Fichajes, Madrid are preparing a bid of €150 million to sign Saka from Arsenal.

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, so this is one of the rumours that have to be taken with more than just a pinch of salt, but there is no doubt that Saka has what it takes to star for Madrid.

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) – Central attacking midfield

Our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, has reported Real Madrid’s interest in a 2026 deal for Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentina international is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League whose versatility would be a boon to Madrid.

Mac Allister, a 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, is able to play in a box-to-box role or in an advanced position in midfield.

The XI of Premier League players linked with Real Madrid

Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) – Left wing

Xabi Alonso’s desire to sign Florian Wirtz for Real Madrid before he joined Liverpool has been well-documented.

There have been suggestions in the Real Madrid media that Alonso has told Los Blancos to keep tabs on Wirtz for a potential move in 2026.

Wirtz is at his best playing as a central attacking midfielder, but he is also able to play out on the left, as he has done on occasions for Liverpool under manager Arne Slot.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – Forward

You would be hard-pressed to find any Real Madrid fan who would not want Erling Haaland in their team.

Madrid were linked with the Norway international striker before he joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland has been a force to be reckoned with at Man City, with whom he has won the Premier League and the Champions League and has scored 147 goals in 168 matches.

TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid have the ambition to sign Haaland, but Man City do not want to sell the 25-year-old, who himself is not itching to swap the Etihad Stadium for Estadio Bernabeu anytime soon.