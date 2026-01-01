Arsenal midfielder’s ‘rapid development’ shocks Real Madrid media amid Xabi Alonso’s ‘great desire’

The Real Madrid media have been raving about Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi following his impressive performance for Mikel Arteta’s side in the first half of the season, as Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso is vindicated in his request to sign the Spain international before his move to the Emirates Stadium.

Zubimendi has been a star for Arsenal since his £60million (€68m, $78.5m) move from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025. The Spain international has established himself as one of the first names on manager Mikel Arteta’s teamsheet when he is fit and available, and has scored two goals and given three assists in 22 appearances for the north London club so far this season.

The 26-year-old’s latest impressive performance for Arsenal came in their 4-1 win against Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday, with the midfielder among the goalscorers.

Marca has been hugely impressed, with the Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication raving about Zubimendi.

The publication, which has close ties with the Real Madrid hierarchy, is shocked that Zubimendi has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, noting that ‘although expectations were sky-high, he has finished 2025 having completed a rapid development that few could have predicted’.

The report continued: ‘Beyond the ongoing need for a number 9 position, Arsenal’s biggest quality upgrade this season was in the holding midfield role following the departures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

‘A few months later, Zubimendi has confirmed that the investment was a resounding success.

‘In fact, he’s the outfield player with the most minutes played (1,937) this season and is arguably the position in the squad where the biggest difference in quality exists between him and his theoretical replacement (Norgaard).

‘Arteta’s confidence in him is absolute, and, bypassing the expected adaptation period, he has emerged as the perfect complement to Rice and Odegaard.

‘He is the Gunners’ compass – completing the most short passes- in the build-up of every attack, and the one responsible for providing balance – making the most interceptions – so the team doesn’t become disjointed without the ball.

‘These are roles he already fulfilled at Real Sociedad … which he is now taking to the next level.

‘But, in addition to all this, he is displaying a determination in the opposition’s penalty area never before seen.’

Xabi Alonso wanted Martin Zubimendi at Real Madrid

Like Marca, Mundo Deportivo, too, has been impressed with Zubimendi and has noted how important he has been for Arsenal this season.

The Barcelona-learning Catalan sports publication has also reminded Madrid of the mistake they made when they decided not to sign Zubimendi despite Alonso’s request.

The report observed: ‘Zubimendi shines at Arsenal because of his presence, and at Real Madrid because of his absence.

‘Before signing with the Gunners, there was much speculation about a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu, where Toni Kroos’ departure left a difficult void to fill.

‘He seemed like the player who could best replace the German. But those in the Real Madrid offices didn’t see it that way.

‘Now, Arteta’s Arsenal are a near-perfect footballing machine, and Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid aspire to be just that; showing themselves, match after match, as a team with serious problems in midfield.

‘Arsenal have Zubimendi, and Real Madrid don’t.’

While Arsenal manager Arteta is over the moon with Zubimendi, Madrid manager Xabi Alonso can only look from afar with regret.

When Alonso took charge of Madrid at the end of last season, he asked Madrid to sign Zubimendi.

Zubimendi was Alonso’s ‘dream desire’, according to Sport, but Madrid president Florentino Perez turned down his request because he felt that Los Blancos already had enough midfielders.

It would be remiss to think that Alonso would not be hoping (against hope) of a deal for Zubimendi in the future, but, ‘now, already in the Premier League, it seems very difficult to get him out of there’, according to Sport.

ESPN reported on June 4 Madrid’s interest in Zubimendi, who was ‘waiting for a call from Real Madrid’, according to Defensa Central.

Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague told BBC Sport, in December: “Alonso would have liked Martin Zubimendi because he believes Madrid lack a midfielder who can give them rhythm and organisation.

“But he didn’t get him and had to work with physical, dynamic midfielders who are far more comfortable with quick transitions than with positional football and short, patient passing that he also wanted to implement.

“Arda Guler is trying to direct the team’s play, but he is more of a forward than a midfielder.”

