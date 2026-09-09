Brighton and Hove Albion sources are confident a new contract will be struck with Yasin Ayari, with talks ongoing and positive feedback that a deal is close, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 22-year-old Swedish international is entering the final year of the contract he signed when he joined from AIK in January 2023.

That agreement runs until June 2027. The proposed extension is expected to be a four-year deal that would include a significant pay rise from his current modest wages, which sit around £8,000 to £10,000 a week.

Ayari has developed into an important member of Fabian Hürzeler’s midfield. After early loan spells at Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers, he established himself as a regular last season. He further enhanced his reputation during Sweden’s World Cup campaign, too, where he scored twice.

His all-action style, energy and versatility have drawn interest from several clubs, including Premier League sides and Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Brighton have made it clear, though, that they do not intend to sell and are focused on retaining one of their most promising young players.

Hürzeler recently praised Ayari as one of the hardest workers and quickest learners at the club. The manager said there had been an exchange between the two parties and that he was convinced they would find a good solution.

READ NEXT – Mitoma’s future plunged into doubt as Brighton talks stall and expected exit date is named – Exclusive

Brighton closing in on Yasin Ayari breakthrough

Securing Ayari on improved terms would give Brighton valuable stability in midfield at a time when several established players have left over the summer, namely midfielder Carlos Baleba, who joined Manchester United in a deal worth £70millon.

The contract would also reward Ayari, who has steadily improved since arriving on the south coast and shown he can handle the demands of the Premier League.

Baleba’s departure has handed Ayari an opportunity this season and he has started in two out of Brighton’s three opening Premier League games so far, only missing the other due to injury.

TEAMtalk revealed in an update last week that Brighton were set to rebuff interest from Turkey as Hurzeler views Ayari as an important player for the present and future.

Now, contract negotiations are understood to be progressing well.

An announcement in the coming weeks would represent a timely piece of business for the Seagulls as they look to keep their best young talent.

READ MORE – Liverpool chances of signing Minteh in January revealed as ‘strange’ decision to overlook £62.5m alternative is ridiculed – Exclusive