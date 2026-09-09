Journalist David Ornstein has spoken out about Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara’s collapsed move to Chelsea on deadline day, while the Senegalese star has now reportedly chosen his next club amid growing interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Camara looked all but a Chelsea player in the final hours of transfer deadline day, until the move collapsed due to Everton’s interest in Monaco forward Folarin Balogun, and with the Ligue 1 outfit only wanting to offload one of the duo.

The broken-down move left Chelsea absolutely raging at the French side and slightly short in midfield, with key midfielder Enzo Fernandez joining Manchester City on deadline day for a significant £125 million fee.

Speculation has suggested that Camara’s move to Chelsea broke down because of Liverpool’s interest, with the Reds reportedly making it clear they were open to his future signing and with Andoni Iraola a big admirer of the Senegalese star talents.

But Ornstein believes the move collapsed due to the potential transfer of Balogun to Everton, which also diminished in the dying moments of the transfer window.

In a Q&A in The Athletic, Ornstein confirmed his belief that Liverpool weren’t responsible for the breakdown of Camara’s move to London.

He said: “Yes, Liverpool have some interest in Lamine Camara, which would be related to (fellow midfielder) Alexis Mac Allister departing.

“There were rumours of Manchester City looking at him if they hadn’t signed Enzo Fernandez. I think there was some credibility to that. I don’t know if any sort of formal conversations took place.

“Liverpool would have had to look at options, even though they were only going to sign a midfielder, in spite of Curtis Jones leaving, if a further departure occurred. Camara was one option.”

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Speaking on Liverpool’s involvement in the collapse of the deal, Ornstein continued: “I have no knowledge of that at all. I presume it’s speculation and, to my knowledge, not the case.

“You have so many conversations around these situations in the midst of, and after, deadline day, and not one person involved in Camara, Monaco, Chelsea or Liverpool has raised that. And given that Liverpool have multiple options, I’m not sure.

“Chelsea’s deal got so close and was only pulled because of the Folarin Balogun situation. I think it’s a bit of a stretch to say Liverpool just rang up Monaco or Camara and said, don’t do it, we’re coming for you. So I doubt that one.”

Despite Liverpool seemingly not influencing the breakdown of Camara’s transfer to the capital, both themselves and Chelsea are still eagerly pursuing the signature of the midfielder, with journalist Ben Jacobs believing Liverpool have taken the lead in the transfer race, with Chelsea now having a difficult relationship with Monaco and Xabi Alonso reportedly losing interest.

Jacobs also notes that Liverpool are the ‘ones to watch’ with regard to the Camara transfer, with senior Reds figures making a series of calls, including on deadline day, to inform the player he was very much high in their thinking for 2027 if he didn’t make the move to Stamford Bridge.

And the report adds that while Liverpool ‘never intended to add another midfielder following the departure of Curtis Jones to Inter, unless they sold Mac Allister’, the Reds are very much planning a midfield addition next year.

Furthermore, Jacobs claims Camara ‘still dreams of making a move to the Premier League and leaving Monaco in January is not discounted.’

In addition to Camara, the two Premier League giants are also hot on the trail of Roma midfielder Manu Kone, with Liverpool looking to hijack Chelsea’s potential move for the Frenchman.

Liverpool are also considering opening talks for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, as we revealed on Tuesday that the Reds have reignited their interest after the player has devised a Selhurst Park exit strategy.