Burnley make fresh move for former Liverpool star as Turf Moor search drags on

Burnley have made a renewed attempt to lure Craig Bellamy back to Turf Moor, TEAMtalk can reveal, although sources indicate a deal remains very difficult to pull off at this stage as the Clarets continue their search for a new manager following Scott Parker’s departure.

The Lancashire club parted company with Parker in April and, as TEAMtalk reported at the time, Bellamy quickly emerged as their preferred candidate to take charge.

Burnley retain huge admiration for the former Wales international following his previous spell at the club, where he worked closely alongside Vincent Kompany as assistant manager before stepping into international football.

Bellamy has since impressed enormously in his role as Wales head coach, enhancing a growing reputation as one of British football’s most highly rated young managers.

Sources previously confirmed to TEAMtalk that Burnley made an approach earlier this summer, only for Bellamy to reject the opportunity in May.

However, the Clarets have not given up hope.

TEAMtalk understands Burnley have now returned with a fresh effort to persuade Bellamy to reconsider, with senior figures at the club still viewing him as their outstanding candidate.

Despite that admiration, sources close to the situation believe convincing Bellamy to walk away from Wales will prove extremely difficult.

The 46-year-old is understood to be fully committed to the national team project and has built a strong relationship with the Football Association of Wales since taking charge.

Indeed, sources have indicated that the Welsh FA remain confident they can retain Bellamy despite Burnley’s renewed interest.

As things stand, there is little expectation within Welsh football that Bellamy is preparing to leave.

Burnley’s continued pursuit reflects the challenges they have faced in identifying an alternative.

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Steven Gerrard another option for Burnley

TEAMtalk understands the Clarets have explored a number of options in recent months and have held talks with former Liverpool and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as they assess the market.

The club have also been working closely with sporting structures within their ownership group.

Sources confirm discussions have taken place involving Monchi, who now serves as sporting chief at sister club Espanyol, with a number of continental candidates having been considered as part of the ongoing process.

One name that has also featured prominently in internal discussions is Rob Edwards.

The former Wolves boss is currently available after leaving Molineux and is viewed by many within the game as having been unfortunate to lose his position.

Edwards’ experience of working with developing squads and his reputation as a strong coach have ensured he remains firmly on Burnley’s radar.

However, TEAMtalk understands no final decision has been made. For now, Bellamy remains the dream appointment.

Burnley believe his knowledge of the club, understanding of the culture at Turf Moor and impressive work with Wales make him the standout candidate to lead the next chapter.

Whether they can persuade him to leave his national team post is another matter entirely.