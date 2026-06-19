Man Utd target £200m ‘dream’ double deal with lethal striker wanted

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who has been linked with Manchester United

Reports have named two ‘dream’ transfer targets for Manchester United, while we can confirm the Red Devils are facing competition from Tottenham Hotspur for a midfielder.

Man Utd are hoping to sign two midfielders this summer, plus a new striker, left-back and centre-half. They could also bring in a right-back and goalkeeper depending on sales and their transfer budget.

Midfield is the clear priority for INEOS, though Michael Carrick also needs a centre-forward who can provide Benjamin Sesko with competition. United’s perfect summer transfer window has emerged…

‘Dream’ Man Utd signings

United have created a five-man ‘shortlist’ to bring in a new striker, and Victor Osimhen is their ‘dream’ capture, according to CaughtOffside.

Signing Osimhen would immediately take United’s attack to the next level, as the Nigerian is one of the best strikers in the world. He has netted 173 goals in 297 appearances throughout his senior career so far.

However, Galatasaray will demand a stunning €150m (£130m) before selling their superstar. As such, the report adds that Robert Lewandowski, Dusan Vlahovic, Eli Junior Kroupi and Jean-Philippe Mateta are alternatives being considered at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that £70m-rated Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is also a transfer ‘dream’ for United.

He said: “But Aurelien Tchouameni, if you ask me, who is going to be probably internally considered as a dream midfielder target for Manchester United.

“He is for sure a player they love.

“He’s a player they believe could be another Casemiro for Manchester United.

“Then, as I always mentioned, for Real Madrid, he’s a very important player.

“So at the moment, the doors of Real Madrid are still closed for Aurelien Tchouameni.

“He’s on a big salary, so it’s a really, really difficult deal, really complicated.”

BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone has suggested United could repeat the signing of Casemiro by replacing him with Tchouameni.

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Midfield concern

West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes is another midfielder on Man Utd’s radar, and he is rated at £80-85m.

But sources have confirmed to us that Spurs have joined Man Utd in chasing the Portuguese.

Spurs are growing increasingly optimistic they can secure a deal for Fernandes thanks to the allure of working under Roberto De Zerbi.

Spurs have big plans for their own midfield revamp and are even targeting Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali, too.

Man Utd, meanwhile, feel Fernandes wants to move to Old Trafford. The 21-year-old sees Bruno Fernandes as his idol and would love to play alongside his Portuguese compatriot.