Chelsea owners react to Liam Rosenior denouncing Enzo Fernandez

How Chelsea owners BlueCo have reacted to Liam Rosenior punishing Enzo Fernandez has been revealed.

Fernandez has spent the international break what can only be described as twerking for Real Madrid. The Argentine keeps fanning the transfer flames and it’s no secret he’d ditch the Blues to sign with Los Blancos at the drop of a hat.

When asked recently if he would be at Chelsea next season, Fernandez said: “I don’t know, there are eight games left and then the FA Cup. Then there’s the World Cup, and then we’ll see.”

“I’d like to experience, I don’t know, live there,” he added. “I really like Madrid, it reminds me a lot of Buenos Aires.”

Real Madrid are confirmed admirers of Fernandez, though Chelsea don’t wish to sell the midfielder who remains contracted at Stamford Bridge until 2032.

Fernandez’s recent flirtations with Real Madrid were addressed by under-fire Blues boss, Liam Rosenior, on Friday.

During a press conference, Rosenior revealed Fernandez will not be considered for selection in either of Chelsea’s next two matches as a direct result of his ill-advised comments.

“I spoke with Enzo an hour ago,” Rosenior said. “As a football club, with me as part of the decision, he won’t be available for tomorrow’s game or Manchester City next Sunday. A line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build.

“It’s not ideal. A lot of this stems from a difficult 10 days. I’ll go back to the first game against PSG, it all fell apart in 15 minutes and there was a huge emotional dump that led into the next three games. The comments from Enzo, and Cucu’s interview, stems from that. It stems from a good place where they want the club to succeed.

“Enzo, firstly, as a character, a person and a player, I have the utmost respect. He’s frustrated because he wants us to be successful. In terms of the decision, it’s not all about me, or the sporting directors, the ownership, the players, we are aligned in our decision. The door is not closed on Enzo. It’s a sanction. You have to protect the culture and in terms of that, a line was crossed.

“Even at Everton, there was no lack of commitment in his performance. In terms of speaking for him, what he wants and his future, it’s not for me to speak about.”

Rosenior’s powerplay can be viewed as strong management, and certainly suggests he feels comfortable in his position despite a four-game losing streak that’s prompted speculation about the sack.

Now, trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, has revealed how BlueCo have reacted to Rosenior admonishing their second-most expensive signing of all time.

‘Chelsea’s owners and leadership team back Liam Rosenior in dropping Enzo Fernandez for two games,’ wrote Jacobs on X. ‘Viewed as strong leadership by the Chelsea head coach as well as instilling discipline and standards.

‘#CFC plan to further strengthen the squad this summer and senior players have been told about forthcoming recruitment plans as well as the club’s ambition to win further silverware.

‘Captain Reece James signed a new contract fully aware of Chelsea’s planned activity.

‘Fernandez would welcome a move to Real Madrid, as reported, but Chelsea remain calm about any potential exit and don’t plan on making a book loss if a summer sale is entertained.’

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