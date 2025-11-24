The predicted Chelsea XI vs Barcelona – key Maresca man walks straight back in

Chelsea welcome Barcelona to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night for their latest Champions League clash, but how will Enzo Maresca’s side line up?

After beating Burnley on their return from the international break over the weekend, Chelsea have the small task of hosting Hansi Flick’s Barcelona. Both teams go into the game sat on seven points from the league phase so far.

It promises to be one of the standout fixtures of matchday five in the Champions League, but which players are most likely to be on show for the Blues?

Last time out

When they faced Burnley on Saturday, Chelsea lined up in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation.

Robert Sanchez started in goal, behind a back four of Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo and Marc Cucurella. James was taken off at half time, but only as a pre-planned precaution.

Andrey Santos impressed in midfield alongside Enzo Fernandez. Further forward, Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens played in support of main striker Liam Delap.

While that lineup could give some clues as to who is in Maresca’s thinking at the moment, teams often make changes between competitions due to the short turnaround from one game to the next.

But even their lineup from the past matchday of the Champions League earlier this month was quite similar.

Against Qarabag, Sanchez was in goal and the defence consisted of James, Tosin, Jorrel Hato and Cucurella, with Santos partnering Romeo Lavia in midfield.

The four attacking players were Pedro, Gittens, Estevao Willian and Tyrique George.

Chelsea injury news

Cole Palmer remains the most notable absentee for Chelsea, with Maresca admitting the attacking midfielder is unlikely to be fit even by the weekend’s game against Arsenal.

Lavia and Dario Essugo are also unavailable in midfield, while Levi Colwill is a long-term absentee in defence.

Selection battles

In defence, Wesley Fofana could be a rival to Tosin and Chalobah for a centre-back berth as he works his way back into the picture.

In midfield, Santos may have given Maresca something to think about with what he believed was his best performance for Chelsea yet, but sticking with the original plan of bringing Caicedo back in may be safer.

And in attack, Maresca will have to work out whether to use Pedro and Delap in the same team again, or just one, which would open up an opportunity for a different player to feature in attacking midfield.

Alejandro Garnacho could also be threatening Gittens for a place on the wing.

Chelsea predicted lineup against Barcelona

GK – Robert Sanchez

RB – Reece James

CB – Tosin Adarabioyo

CB – Trevoh Chalobah

LB – Marc Cucurella

DM – Moises Caicedo

DM – Enzo Fernandez

RW – Pedro Neto

AM – Joao Pedro

LW – Jamie Gittens

CF – Liam Delap

