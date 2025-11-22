Arsenal

Arsenal

Premier League • England

The 29 Premier League players paid more than Bukayo Saka amid Arsenal contract talks

Bukayo Saka, Erling Haaland and Wesley Fofana

Saka earns less than the likes of Erling Haaland and Wesley Fofana

Arsenal are in talks with Bukayo Saka over a new long-term contract that could make him one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

The England international has developed into one of the world’s best attackers and is currently earning £195,000-per-week at the Emirates.

We’ve taken a look at the 29 players in the Premier League who are earning over £195,000-per-week and also judged if they deserve to be getting more than Saka.

Note: All figures mentioned are before tax and do not include the array of bonuses that are included in the fine print of every contract.

29= Hugo Ekitike

  • Club: Liverpool
  • Wages: £200,000-per-week

Liverpool forked out an initial £69million to sign Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer and also gave the striker a £200,000-per-week contract.

VERDICT: Somewhat undeserved

29= Viktor Gyokeres

  • Club: Arsenal
  • Wages: £200,000-per-week

One of six Arsenal players paid more than Saka, Gyokeres joined the Gunners in the summer and put pen to paper on a five-year contract worth £200,000-per-week.

VERDICT: Somewhat undeserved

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres

29= Josko Gvardiol

  • Club: Manchester City
  • Wages: £200,000-per-week

Since arriving at Manchester City in 2023, Gvardiol has been earning £200,000-per-week but recent reports suggest they could now give the centre-back a pay rise.

VERDICT: Somewhat undeserved

29= Florian Wirtz

  • Club: Liverpool
  • Wages: £200,000-per-week

Wirtz has had a difficult start to his Liverpool career following his summer move from Bayer Leverkusen but will be hoping to eventually justify the £115million transfer fee and £200,000-per-week wages.

VERDICT: Somewhat undeserved

29= Wesley Fofana 

  • Club: Chelsea
  • Wages: £200,000-per-week

Injuries have plagued Fofana since his £75million move to Chelsea in 2022, but the centre-back is still earning £200,000-per-week at Stamford Bridge.

VERDICT: Definitely undeserved

24: Rodri

  • Club: Manchester City
  • Wages: £220,000-per-week

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, Rodri is currently earning £220,000-per-week but Manchester City reportedly intend to offer him a new and improved contract to make him the second-highest-paid player at the club.

VERDICT: Definitely deserved

23: Phil Foden

  • Club: Manchester City
  • Wages: £225,000-per-week

Alongside Gvardiol and Rodri, Foden is also set for a new contract at Manchester City as his current £225,000-per-week deal is due to expire in 2027.

VERDICT: Somewhat undeserved

22: Tijjani Reijnders

  • Club: Manchester City
  • Wages: £230,000-per-week

Reijnders arrived at Manchester City in the summer after an impressive season at AC Milan and signed a five-year contract worth £230,000-per-week.

VERDICT: Definitely undeserved

21= Declan Rice 

  • Club: Arsenal
  • Wages: £240,000-per-week

Arsenal paid a club-record £105million to sign Rice from West Ham United in 2022 and also agreed to give the midfielder a six-year deal worth £240,000-per-week.

VERDICT: Somewhat deserved

21= Martin Odegaard

  • Club: Arsenal
  • Wages: £240,000-per-week

The Arsenal captain, Odegaard put pen to paper on a five-year contract extension in 2023 and his wages went from £115,000-per-week to £240,000-per-week.

VERDICT: Somewhat deserved

19= Jadon Sancho

  • Club: Aston Villa (on loan from Manchester United)
  • Wages: £250,000-per-week

Aston Villa signed Sancho from Manchester United on a season-long loan deal and agreed to cover 80% of his £250,000-per-week wages, while United are still paying him £50,000-per-week.

According to reports, United are considering letting the 25-year-old leave Old Trafford on a free next summer rather than triggering the one-year extension in his contract.

VERDICT: Definitely undeserved

19= Cody Gakpo

  • Club: Liverpool
  • Wages: £250,000-per-week

Having helped Liverpool win the Premier League last season, Gakpo was rewarded with a new contract that more than doubled his wages and took him up to £250,000-per-week.

VERDICT: Somewhat undeserved

19= Gianluigi Donnarumma

  • Club: Manchester City
  • Wages: £250,000-per-week

Donnarumma swapped Paris Saint-Germain for Manchester City in the summer and his £250,000-per-week contract at the Etihad makes him the highest-paid goalkeeper in the Premier League.

VERDICT: Somewhat deserved

Man City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma
Man City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

19= William Saliba 

  • Club: Arsenal
  • Wages: £250,000-per-week

Despite being linked with a move to Real Madrid, Saliba recently signed a new five-year contract with Arsenal and his wages went from £190,000-per-week to £250,000-per-week.

VERDICT: Somewhat deserved

19= John Stones

  • Club: Manchester City
  • Wages: £250,000-per-week

Stones has had a key role in Manchester City’s success under Pep Guardiola but could leave the club when his £250,000-per-week contract expires at the end of the season.

VERDICT: Somewhat deserved

19= Ruben Dias

  • Club: Manchester City
    Wages: £250,000-per-week

Dias plays alongside Stones at Manchester City and now has the same salary as his centre-back partner after signing a new four-year contract at the Etihad.

VERDICT: Somewhat deserved

19= Reece James

  • Club: Chelsea
    Wages: £250,000-per-week

James is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in Europe but his injury issues in recent years have made it difficult to justify his £250,000-per-week wages.

VERDICT: Somewhat undeserved

12: Gabriel Jesus

  • Club: Arsenal
  • Wages: £265,000-per-week

Jesus signed a five-year contract worth £265,000-per-week after joining Arsenal in 2022 but has fallen down the pecking order following an injury-strewn couple of years in north London.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on October 3 that Arsenal are willing to sell the Brazil international in the January transfer window and want £30million.

VERDICT: Definitely undeserved

11= Alexander Isak

  • Club: Liverpool
  • Wages: £280,000-per-week

After paying a British transfer record fee to sign Isak from Newcastle United in the summer, Liverpool also gave the Sweden international a six-year contract worth £280,000-per-week.

VERDICT: Somewhat deserved

11=  Kai Havertz

  • Club: Arsenal
  • Wages: £280,000-per-week

Havertz has a £280,000-per-week deal and is currently the highest-paid player at Arsenal but may be usurped once the Gunners finalise the terms of Saka’s new contract.

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz
Arsenal forward Kai Havertz

VERDICT: Definitely undeserved

9: Omar Marmoush

  • Club: Manchester City
  • Wages: £295,000-per-week

Marmoush joined Manchester City in the January transfer window and is now earning £295,000-per-week – a huge increase from his £34,000-per-week salary at Eintracht Frankfurt.

VERDICT: Definitely undeserved

8= Bernardo Silva

  • Club: Manchester City
  • Wages: £300,000-per-week

Silva replaced Kevin De Bruyne as the club captain at Manchester City in the summer but has now entered the final year of his £300,000-per-week contract at the Etihad.

VERDICT: Somewhat deserved

8= Jack Grealish

  • Club: Everton (on loan from Manchester City)
  • Wages: £300,000-per-week

Grealish is spending the 2025/26 season on loan at Everton and they are paying him £225,000-per-week, while parent club Manchester City are covering the remaining £75,000.

VERDICT: Definitely undeserved

8= Bruno Fernandes 

  • Club: Manchester United
  • Wages: £300,000-per-week

Fernandes is on a £300,000-per-week contract at Manchester United but would’ve been earning an additional £400,000-per-week if he had accepted an offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

VERDICT: Somewhat deserved

5: Raheem Sterling

  • Club: Chelsea
  • Wages: £325,000-per-week

Sterling has been frozen out of the first-team picture at Chelsea but is still the highest-paid player at Stamford Bridge with a weekly salary of £325,000.

VERDICT: Definitely undeserved

4= Casemiro 

  • Club: Manchester United
  • Wages: £350,000-per-week

Casemiro signed a four-year deal worth £350,000-per-week after joining Manchester United in 2022 and that contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk understands that a contract extension could be possible – but only if the Brazil international is willing to accept a substantial wage reduction.

VERDICT: Somewhat deserved

4= Virgil van Dijk 

  • Club: Liverpool
  • Wages: £350,000-per-week

Van Dijk had the option to leave Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of the 2024/25 season but ultimately decided to sign a two-year contract extension.

He got a £130,000-per-week pay rise to take his salary to £350,000-per-week and is now the highest-paid centre-back in the Premier League.

VERDICT: Definitely deserved

2: Mohamed Salah

  • Club: Liverpool
  • Wages: £400,000-per-week

Alongside Van Dijk, Salah also signed a new two-year contract at Liverpool to replace the one that was due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season.

It is the most lucrative contract in the club’s history, with the 33-year-old Egypt international now pocketing £400,000-per-week at Anfield.

VERDICT: Definitely deserved

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah
Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah

1: Erling Haaland – £525,000-per-week

  • Club: Manchester City
  • Wages: £525,000-per-week

Haaland committed his future to Manchester City by penning an extraordinary nine-and-a-half-year contract earlier this year, which keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2034.

The contract is worth £525,000-per-week, making the Norway international the highest-paid player in the Premier League and the sixth-highest paid player in the world.

VERDICT: Definitely deserved

READ MOREThe key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Arsenal Bukayo Saka

Related Articles